Cast's John Power thinks Oasis Live '25 dates will be remembered like Knebworth

Cast's John Power andLiam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Simon Emmett

The Cast frontman believes that the much-anticipated reunion dates will be remembered like the band's iconicn Knebworth shows and run like a "well-oiled machine".

John Power has discussed Oasis' upcoming reunion dates.

Cast are set to open for the Gallagher brothers on the UK & Ireland leg of their Oasis Live '25 tour and their frontman has shared his hopes for the highly-anticipated, sold out shows.

“When you walk on stage, it’s about the here and now – no one’s getting nostalgic," he reflected to NME. "It’s not about yesterday, these [Oasis] shows are going to be about 2025 and creating the myth of tomorrow. Hopefully 20 years from now, people will be talking about this tour like they talk about the legend of Knebworth or whatever.”

Cast also joined Liam on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates this year and the Alright singer believes Noel and Liam's upcoming shows will be just as "positive" and as well organised.

"The Liam ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour ran like a well-oiled machine," he told the outlet. "The vibe backstage was so positive. The same thing will happen with Oasis. Everyone involved in this tour wants to be there. Everyone has been through all the things you can talk about with rock’n’roll, and we all got through it.”

The Walkaway singer added: "I’m singing and playing at the top of my game, and I know for a fact that’s where every other artist wants to be who’s involved in this. Liam, Noel, the band, know that it’s going to be a very positive vibe. There’s no room for negativity, and I already know that for everybody involved. It’s going to be a beautiful thing. All the bands are going to be rolling on seamlessly and it’s going to be electric."

"We’re blown away by it," Power said speaking about being chosen for the biggest reunion shows in the world next year. "We had the nod and were just waiting for the official announcement. Now we can bask in it. It’s a stamp of approval from our peers, and I appreciate that massively."

He went on: "The It kind of reaffirms our legacy and authenticates the road and journey that we’ve been on as a band. And now us, Richard Ashcroft (who has also been named as support on all the UK & Ireland dates) and Oasis – talk about Northern Soul! That’s some line-up."

Just Announced 🇬🇧🇮🇪@castofficial are confirmed as the opening band for all UK and Ireland Oasis Live ‘25 shows!#OasisLive25 pic.twitter.com/EqYZUTP8rN — Oasis (@oasis) October 28, 2024

Power also looked back over a "sublime" year for Cast, following the release of their Love Is The Call album in February.

“We released a new album which gave us the energy of a debut,” said Power. “It’s very strange to say that this far down the line. It’s been connecting with people live just as all these things have been falling into place."

The former La's bassist also marvelled about how their stint supporting Liam has helped open Cast up to a whole new audience, with younger generations going back and discovering the band.

"We did the Liam tour, which was stunning, and there has been a new dynamic to the audiences; with a younger generation discovering it all like I would look back to discover The Clash or The Who.”

Oasis: the road to the reunion

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - JUST ADDED

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

