The best Liverpool songs

8 May 2019, 13:51 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 13:53

The La's in 1990
The La's in 1990. Picture: Clare Muller/Redferns/Getty Images

Merseyside... home of some great music and some great musicians. Let's celebrate the greatest songs by Scousers (and the odd woollyback).

  1. Miles Kane - Inhaler

    Young Miles is from Birkenhead and therefore a "woollyback" in Scouse terms, but it's all part of Merseyside. He originally was part of The Rascals and went solo with 2011's Colour Of The Trap. Miles is also, of course, one half of The Last Shadow Puppets with Alex Turner.

  2. The Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo!

    Wallasey's Boo Radleys spent the beginning of the 1990s making perplexing, borderline shoegaze soundscapes - their album Giant Steps is a mini masterpiece. They went straight for the mainstream as Britpop hit the country with this memorable single.

  3. Cast - Alright

    Formerly of The La's, frontman John Power hails from Allerton, the part of the city that houses the Penny Lane area.

  4. George Harrison - Isn't It A Pity

    One of the many excellent tracks from the former Beatle's humongous debut solo album, All Things Must Pass. The guitarist had been saving up songs throughout his career as a Beatle, finding it difficult to get a tune in edgeways with the team of Lennon and McCartney holding court. Noel Gallagher must have been listening - this is the greatest Oasis song they never recorded.

  5. The La's - Timeless Melody

    The most Scouse bandname in the history of music fronted one of the most fondly remembered groups of the late 1980s. Best known for their mega-hit There She Goes, why not try another of the standout tracks from the band's debut album.

  6. The Coral - Dreaming Of You

    Technically "woollybacks", the band are from Hoylake, on the Wirral, across the water from the main part of the 'Pool. Lead singer James Skelly now has his own band, The Intenders.

  7. The Farm - Stepping Stone

    Farm singer Peter Hooton is from Everton. Forget All Together Now, this cover of The Monkees' classic is a HUGE baggy tune.

  8. The Wombats - Kill The Director

    Murph is from Huyton, once the constituency of former Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and the home of Phil "Grange Hill/Brookside" Redmond and Carol "T'Pau" Decker.

  9. The Zutons - Why Won't You Give Me Your Love

    Part of the modern Merseyside mafia, The Zutons' Dave McCabe previously wrote music with The Coral's James Skelly and the band have worked with Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds.

  10. Echo And The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon

    Liverpool's answer to the dark sound of Manchester, this track gained a new lease of life following its inclusion on the soundtrack to Donnie Darko.

  11. The Beatles - Tomorrow Never Knows

    John grew up in Woolton, Paul was born in Walton, George is from Wavertree and Ringo is a product of The Dingle.

Latest Lists

Final album covers

The best final albums

Happy Mondays, Oasis, Joy Division, The Smiths, The Stone Roses

The 50 Greatest Songs From Manchester

Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays, live UK 1989

The best Manchester bands of all time

Blur launch The Magic Whip in 2015

The best comeback albums

Suede backstage at Reading Festival, 29 August 1992: Brett Anderson, Simon Gilbert, Bernard Butler, Mat Osman.

The 25 best Britpop albums

Latest On Radio X

Brian May presents Def Leppard at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Queen's Brian May wants another Live Aid to battle climate change

Queen

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett

The Prodigy share post on mental health as Keith Flint inquest is heard

News

Sam Fender plays the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 6 May 2019

VIDEO: Watch Sam Fender's epic cover of Oasis' Morning Glory at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire

Sam Fender

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in their Black Star Dancing video

WATCH: Noel Gallagher returns to the 70s in Black Star Dancing video

Noel Gallagher

Keith Flint inquest: 'Not enough evidence' to say death was suicide

News

Keith Flint of The Prodigy performs on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton on December 21, 2017 in London, England

Keith Flint tribute set at Glastonbury cancelled after “causing upset”

Glastonbury Festival