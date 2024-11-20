Cage The Elephant: "It's an honour to support Oasis" on North American dates

Cage The Elephant and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: RCA/Press, Simon Emmett

Guitarist Brad Shultz has discussed what it means to the band to support Oasis on the North American leg of their 2025 reunion tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cage The Elephant have discussed supporting Oasis on their North American reunion dates next year.

The Ain't No Rest for the Wicked outfit will be joining Liam and Noel Gallagher as special guests on their gigs on the other side of the pond and guitarist Brad Shultz has described the upcoming stint as an "honour".

Talking about hearing the news they'd be joining the Britpop legends on the road, he told NME: "I think I might have blacked out a little bit!"

"It’s an honour to support Oasis," the Trouble rocker added. "It’s a band that me and Matt [Shultz, his younger brother and the band's vocalist] grew up with. The first song that I ever learned on guitar was Let It Be by The Beatles, and the second song was Wonderwall by Oasis. Not too shabby with my first two songs!"

Praising the Britpop band's songwriting as well as their gritty nature, he continued: "They’re a band that I’ve always respected for their songwriting sensibility, but also the rawness and realness of that band – I’ve always gravitated towards that. They make the type of records that you can put on front to back. There’s certain bands that just don’t miss, and they’re one of those bands."

Read more:

Oasis aren't the only Manchester band that Cage The Elephant were inspired by, with the musician also naming The Stone Roses, Joy Division and Happy Mondays among the artists they became "obsessed" by when they moved to the UK.

He recalled: "Oasis were probably the band that we knew the most about, but that was one of the great, eye-opening things when we moved to the UK. The Stone Roses, Happy Mondays, bands of that nature – we became obsessed with that whole scene. It had a lasting effect on us, and [has become] a big staple in our songwriting, nowadays."

Asked if they'll try and head to the UK to watch the first leg of the Gallagher brothers' dates, Shultz replied: "My wife and I have already talked. We’re going to come to London and bring our kids over, take them to our old flat in Leyton, take a little family picture.

"We’re going to go full tourist mode! If I had the ability to come over, there’s no way that I would miss a UK show for Oasis, so we’re definitely gonna do a London one."

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Before heading out with Oasis, Cage The Elephant will embark on their own UK & European dates in February 2025.

See Cage The Elephant's 2025 UK & European headline tour dates:

13th February: Glasgow, O2 Academy

14th February: Manchester, O2 Apollo

16th February: Wolverhampton, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

17th February: ondon, O2 Academy Brixton

20th February: Cologne, Palladium

21st February: Berlin, Columbiahalle

23rd February: Amsterdam, AFAS Live

24th February: Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

26th February: Paris, Zenith

See Cage The Elephant's support dates on Oasis Live '25:

24th August: Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August: Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

1st September: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September: Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September: Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

Read more: