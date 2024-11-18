Fatboy Slim slams Oasis for "ripping off the fans" with dynamic pricing

Fatboy Slim and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The DJ was asked about the Britpop legends upcoming reunion shows and shared his thoughts on dynamic pricing.

Fatboy Slim isn't happy about the use of dynamic pricing on some of Oasis' live dates.

The Right Here, Right Now DJ was asked what he thought about the Oasis reunion and like most musicians was happy to hear that the brothers were coming back together, but criticised the ticket price strategy.

"The only problem I have got is with scalping the fans," he told The Sun's Bizarre column. "That dynamic pricing, that is ripping off the fans. It is like auctioning tickets because you know they are doing well.

"It is bad enough with the touts doing it, but the actual promoter and band doing it, it is sick."

He went on: "As far as I know, it has never happened on my watch. I get a say on making tickets, on the whole, cheap. I always say, ‘Let’s have a fair price’. Ticket prices are so exorbitant. It is just profit for people who are very, very rich already — and that is for the bands and the promoters.

"I can’t see how you can justify making it even more expensive, just because you know you have got a gig that everybody wants to go to."

The Praise You star - whose real name is Norman Cook - went on to reveal he "really f***ing" hated Coldplay, but has praised their decision to use some of the profits from their gig tickets to help smaller music venues.

"I really f***ing hate Coldplay. At least, I did until they announced their new arena tour and they announced they are giving ten per cent of the whole ticket prices for the whole tour, which will help keep smaller venues going."

He went on: "That is the dynamic pricing you should be having. They are not making lots of money, they just want to survive. They just love to see rock 'n’ roll.

“New bands have to have somewhere to come.”

Meanwhile, Fatboy Slim will set out on his own live dates this year across the UK and North America, with culminate in two homecoming shows at The Arch in Brighton in December.

The superstar DJ is also confirmed for a string of festival dates next year, including a headline set at Latitude Festival and Kendal Calling 2025.

