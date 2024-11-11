Liam Gallagher says Oasis will "still wipe the floor" with majority of bands on a bad day

Liam Gallagher in 2024. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman was asked by a fan if the band will be as good as they were when they reunite in 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has assured fans that the Oasis will "be as good" as they were come their reunion..

The Britpop legends will reunite for a string of live dates in 2025 and Liam took to X to reveal a conversation in which he was asked if they'll have the same magic as before.

The Supersonic singer wrote: "Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when sone bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you C*** even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there BUMBACLART LG x"

Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when sone bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you CUNT even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there BUMBACLART LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 10, 2024

Read more:

Meanwhile, the rumours have continued to circulate about Oasis not only embarking on reunion dates, but releasing new music.

When asked by a fan on X if he could describe the new record in one word, Liam replied: "SPIRITUAL".

SPIRITUAL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 7, 2024

Earlier in the month, the Wonderwall singer was also asked what he thought of the new songs his brother had written for the band, to which he replied: "Blown away".

Blown away — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2024

When another quizzed him if a new album was “in the air”, the 52-year-old rocker assured them: “It’s in the bag mate f*** the air”.

It’s in the bag mate fuck the air — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 7, 2024

According to the Sun on Sunday newspaper, Noel Gallagher has written six new songs for the band with an insider claiming: "Noel has been making new music for a few months and has around six tracks in the bag.

"Now Liam could always add his vocals remotely, to avoid any bust-ups between the two siblings.

“It’s of the utmost importance that they are as harmonious as possible ahead of their massive reunion."

Oasis: the road to the reunion

So far, Oasis have plotted their 2025 reunion dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia and South America.

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025