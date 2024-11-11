Liam Gallagher says Oasis will "still wipe the floor" with majority of bands on a bad day
11 November 2024, 13:35 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 13:53
By Jenny Mensah
The Oasis frontman was asked by a fan if the band will be as good as they were when they reunite in 2025.
Liam Gallagher has assured fans that the Oasiswill "be as good" as they were come their reunion..
The Britpop legends will reunite for a string of live dates in 2025 and Liam took to X to reveal a conversation in which he was asked if they'll have the same magic as before.
The Supersonic singer wrote: "Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when sone bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you C*** even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there BUMBACLART LG x"
According to the Sun on Sunday newspaper, Noel Gallagher has written six new songs for the band with an insider claiming: "Noel has been making new music for a few months and has around six tracks in the bag.
"Now Liam could always add his vocals remotely, to avoid any bust-ups between the two siblings.
“It’s of the utmost importance that they are as harmonious as possible ahead of their massive reunion."
Oasis: the road to the reunion
So far, Oasis have plotted their 2025 reunion dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia and South America.
See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025:
July 2025
4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)
19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)
August 2025
2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)
25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)
28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)
31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)
September 2025
27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
October 2025
31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - JUST ADDED
Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil