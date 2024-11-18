Liam Gallagher backtracks on new Oasis album chat: "I was f***ing joking"

18 November 2024, 17:44 | Updated: 18 November 2024, 17:49

Liam Gallagher with Liam and Noel inset
Liam Gallagher with Liam and Noel inset. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has done a 180 when it comes to talk of the band releasing new material.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has backtracked on his comments over Oasis releasing new music.

The Britpop legends will reunite for a string of live dates in 2025 and their frontman has teased on multiple occasions about a "spiritual" album on the way that he was "blown away" by.

However, responding to a posts by Oasis World on X speculating that Liam is sending over vocals to Noel's new music, the frontman wrote: "Let’s just calm the f*** down there is no oasis album in the making I was f***king joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but f*** me it was a laugh".

When a fan asked asked if they talk every day, the Rock 'N' Roll star singer added: "Nope not heard a f***ing peep," and when another suggested that a reunion is all they need, he replied: "EXACTLY".

It's hard to know whether or not Liam is double bluffing, since he also teased on the same day that a "massive announcement" was coming soon.

Regardless of if Liam and Noel release new music, Liam has made it clear he'd like to be back in the band for as long as possible and will be on his "best behaviour'.

Asked by a fan if he feels like "retirement is inevitable" after Oasis Live '25, he said: "I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me".

Read more:

Asked if specifically if he will continue with his solo career after the epic dates, Liam responded: "Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years" (sic).

Whether or not the Gallagher brothers do continue on, one thing is certain; Liam believes their reunion shows will live up to the hype and "wipe the floor" with most bands today.

Taking to X, the Supersonic singer wrote: "Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when sone bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you C*** even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there BUMBACLART LG x"

Oasis: the road to the reunion

So far, Oasis have plotted their 2025 reunion dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia and South America. See their full dates below:

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025:

July 2025

  • 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)
  • 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

  • 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)
  • 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

  • 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

  • 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)
  • 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

  • 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)
  • 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

  • 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)
  • 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)
  • 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

  • 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

  • 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - JUST ADDED
  • Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
  • 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
  • 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in 1995

Roll With It TikTok trend prompts biblical Liam Gallagher impressions

Oasis

Liam Gallagher in Manchester, 2009

50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform an amazing live show in Manchester in 2019

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know all the words to Little By Little

Quizzes