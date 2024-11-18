Liam Gallagher backtracks on new Oasis album chat: "I was f***ing joking"

Liam Gallagher with Liam and Noel inset. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has done a 180 when it comes to talk of the band releasing new material.

Liam Gallagher has backtracked on his comments over Oasis releasing new music.

The Britpop legends will reunite for a string of live dates in 2025 and their frontman has teased on multiple occasions about a "spiritual" album on the way that he was "blown away" by.

However, responding to a posts by Oasis World on X speculating that Liam is sending over vocals to Noel's new music, the frontman wrote: "Let’s just calm the f*** down there is no oasis album in the making I was f***king joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but f*** me it was a laugh".

Let’s just calm the fuck down there is no oasis album in the making I was fucking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but fuck me it was a laugh — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 16, 2024

When a fan asked asked if they talk every day, the Rock 'N' Roll star singer added: "Nope not heard a f***ing peep," and when another suggested that a reunion is all they need, he replied: "EXACTLY".

EXACTLY — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 16, 2024

It's hard to know whether or not Liam is double bluffing, since he also teased on the same day that a "massive announcement" was coming soon.

Massive announcement incoming — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 16, 2024

Regardless of if Liam and Noel release new music, Liam has made it clear he'd like to be back in the band for as long as possible and will be on his "best behaviour'.

Asked by a fan if he feels like "retirement is inevitable" after Oasis Live '25, he said: "I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me".

I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Asked if specifically if he will continue with his solo career after the epic dates, Liam responded: "Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years" (sic).

Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Whether or not the Gallagher brothers do continue on, one thing is certain; Liam believes their reunion shows will live up to the hype and "wipe the floor" with most bands today.

Taking to X, the Supersonic singer wrote: "Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when sone bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you C*** even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there BUMBACLART LG x"

Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when sone bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you CUNT even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there BUMBACLART LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 10, 2024

Oasis: the road to the reunion

So far, Oasis have plotted their 2025 reunion dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia and South America. See their full dates below:

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025