Oasis rumoured to reunite for epic summer dates next year including Glastonbury 2025

Oasis are rumoured to reunite in 2025. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images, Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers are rumoured to reunite for a string of dates next year, including a headline set at Worthy Farm - with Liam Gallagher seemingly teasing an update next week.

Oasis are rumoured to be on the verge of announcing their reunion.

According to reports, estranged siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher have apparently put their feud aside and are set to reunite on stage for a series of gigs in London and Manchester next summer, including the possibility of a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "All the speculation about this reunion can get a bit tiresome. But there's a genuine feeling that next summer's Glastonbury will be too much of an attraction for Liam and Noel to turn down.

"They have been made aware of the headline slot that's open for them next summer. Now it's all down to them.

"It looks more do-able than it has been for years."

According to The Times, a the Britpop legends are also rumoured to be plotting a huge string of 10 dates at London's Wembley Stadium - surpassing Taylor Swift's recent record-breaking run of eight shows - as well as multiple homecoming gigs at Manchester's Heaton Park.

The newspaper also reports that an update could come as soon as this Tuesday (27th August).

If it came to pass, the reunion would mark the first time the Gallagher brothers were back on stage, since Noel's departure from the band in 2009, just ahead of their Rock en Seine set.

Liam, 51, and Noel, 57, have yet to officially speak on the rumours but Liam appeared to reference the gigs during his headlining set at Leeds Festival over the weekend.

He mused to the crowd: "It is very interesting innit? It is a very interesting situation we’ve found ourselves in," before launching into a rendition of Oasis' Half The World Away.

The Manchester rocker has also taken to his favourite social media platform today (25th August) to continue to add fuel to the fire.

When a fan asked the status of a possible reunion, writing: "Oasis reunion dates when?", the Supersonic singer replied: "Nxt Friday".

Whether the Some Might Say rocker was joking that the gigs would take place later that week, or was hinting that there would be an announcement on Friday 2nd September remains to be seen...

In the event the Gallagher brothers do get back together, original member and rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs would definitely be up for joining them, as he told Radio X late last Christmas that he'd have his plectrums at the ready.

"Realistically? I don't know," said the guitarist and band's co-founder. "Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."

He went on: "Some days you wake up and think Nah, there's no need for it. It's been done. But when I'm on stage with Liam Gallagher as a solo artist, and I come out and we play Rock 'N' Roll Star and the place erupts. People are bouncing higher and harder than they did at some of the gigs back in the day."

Asked if he would join an Oasis reunion, the star claimed: "See that bag under there? Plectrums in there. I'm ready, got me dancing shoes."

Meanwhile, speculation on the event of a reunion continues from all walks of the entertainment world.

AEW wrestler and rocker Chris Jericho recently told Radio X that he believes Oasis will reunite "sooner [rather] than later".

Speaking to Toby Tarrant as he took over presenting duties The Chris Moyles Show, the pro wrestler said: "I think Oasis is going to get back together sooner than later.

"I think these guys Noel and Liam have it all figured out and they know what they wanna do. That's my prediction."

Jericho, who fronts his own band Fozzy, went on: "I was just saying every 10 years, a band that you never thought would get back together does. It was The Police in '07. Huge worldwide thing. Guns N' Roses in '17. Huge worldwide thing.

"Oasis is next. 2025."

It's exciting though, it's an exciting thought," he added: "'Cause like you said, that would be a worldwide, earth-shaking event."

When Tarrant opined that the band could sell out Wembley Stadium "every night forever", the 53-year-old star added: "So Taylor Swift just did seven (eight) shows or something? Oasis could do 20. Easy."