Watch the latest trailer for YOU season 4 part 1

By Jenny Mensah

Find out when the fourth instalment of the Netflix series, starring Penn Badgley as obsessive serial killer Joe, is back on our screens.

You has released a return to our screens and fans are waiting with bated-breath.

After a dramatic and twist-laden season 3, the psychological thriller (and let's face it, sometimes comedy) - starring Penn Badgley as the love-obsessed serial killer - is set to return to Netflix another gruesome helping.

The teaser gives us plenty to think about when it comes to the hit show, but how long will we have to wait for it?

When is You season 4 released on Netflix and what can we expect?

Find out here.

Joe undergoes an identity change in You season 4. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

When is You season 4 out?

You will be shared in two parts this season, with 4 part 1 coming to Netflix on 9th February 2023 - just in time for Valentine's Day. Part 2 will then be released a month later on 9th March 2023.

The YOU season 4 part 1 trailer has been released. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in You Season 4?

You season 4 sees Joe take things up a notch, changing his location and identity to become Professor Jonathan Moore, who is based in London, England.

The teaser, which is narrated by Joe, also sees the introduction of new characters including Nadia, Kate, Rhys, Phoebe, Adam, Simon, Sophie, Gemma, Connie and Blessing.

The latest trailer also suggests that despite Joe trying to fight his instincts, he can't quite resist taking on another obsession in the form of Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie.

Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), the love interest from season 3, returns and it seems that she's onto Joe and believes he's murdered at least one person.

Joe, however, has even bigger fish to fry, as the tables have turned and he becomes the victim of a secret stalker.

Marienne from You season 3 looks to return for season 4. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What happened in You season 3?

You season 3 picked up from where the second left off, with the huge twist that the object of Joe's desire, Love, was also a killer and perhaps more deranged than Joe himself. Though the pair tried to make it work, it became more apparent as the season went on that their marriage was doomed and plenty of people were going to get hurt around them.

By the end of the show it's clear that Love is so much more messed up than she appears. She drugs Joe and as she resolves to killing him, but Joe gets there first and stabs her with a poisoned needle. Joe was one step ahead of his wife and realised she was growing wolfsbane in the garden and researched the antidote.

After managing to tie up all the loose ends, Joe writes a suicide note from Love and links her to all the crimes in Madre Linda, before turning on all the gas stoves in their home and causing a huge explosion.

Joe realises it's in Baby Henry's best interest to be left with Dante and his partner, in the hopes he'll grow up and have a normal (non-homicidal) upbringing.

Joe is now perceived as dead and we pick up with him in Paris in the search for Marienne.

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley as Love Quinn and Joe Goldberg in You. Picture: Netflix

