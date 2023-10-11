Robbie Williams' Netflix series: release date, trailer and more

Robbie Williams is set to feature in a Netflix docuseries. Picture: Farrell Music Ltd. Photograph by Leo Baron

By Jenny Mensah

The Angels singer is set to feature in a Netflix multi-part documentary about his life and career. Find out when its released here.

Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary is on its way.

The four-part series, which is will hit the streaming giant next month, will tell the story of Williams on the 25th anniversary of his record breaking solo career.

Find out everything we know about the documentary series so far.

When is Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary out?

Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary is released on 8th November 2023.

Is there a Robbie Williams Netflix trailer?

An official trailer of Robbie Williams upcoming Netflix trailer has been released. It sees the star's transition from Take That member to the UK's most successful slo artist of all time. It sees archive footage blended with interviews from the icon and even shows snapshots of his family life.

Watch the trailer below:

Watch the official trailer for Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary

Robbie Williams Netflix series is released on 8th November 2023. Picture: Netflix

What will Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary be about?

According to a new press release: "Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his solo career, this is the definitive 4-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time. Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team including Asif Kapadia as an EP; this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines."

A previous press release explained that the series would cover: "Robbie navigating media scrutiny throughout his career, adulation and addiction, professional and personal break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact they have had on his mental health."

Speaking to New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB’s The Mike Hosking Breakfast show last year, he revealed that he had “no rules” on what was showcased on the documentary.

“It’ll be full of sex and drugs and mental illness,” he said.

“I’m more likely than most people to leave everything in, I very rarely, if ever, have said, ‘That’s too much, take it off.’

“I normally think, ‘That it’s not enough.’"

Robbie Williams sings Oasis Wonderwall

