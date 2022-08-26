The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer and release date revealed

By Jenny Mensah

The award-winning series, starring Elisabeth Moss, has revealed its promo for its fifth season. Find out everything we know so far.

The Handmaid's Tale has had fans gripped since it first aired in 2017.

The hit TV series, based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel of the same name, sees Elisabeth Moss star as June in a world where an infertility crisis has caused the enslavement of 'fallen' women,

Things have moved on a tad since its first season and after the dramatic conclusion of the fourth, fans are waiting eagerly to see what happens with season five.

So when is The Handmaid's Tale season 5 released, is there a trailer and when is it available to watch in the UK?

Find out what we know so far.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 returns in September 2022. Picture: Hulu

When is The Handmaid's Tale season 5 released?

The Handmaid's Tale returns on Hulu on 14th September, which means we can expect it in the UK thereafter.

What can we expect from The Handmaid's Tale season 5?

If its dramatic trailer is anything to go by, The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will see June deal with the consequences of murdering Fred Waterford, a pregnant Serena waging war against her and the Republic of Gilead making her an enemy of the state for killing her Commander.

Yvonne Strahovski who plays Serena Joy Waterford is among those returning in The Handmaid's Tale cast. Picture: Hulu

Who returns in the cast?

The Handmaid's Tale 5 will see the return of Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O-T Fangbele as Luke, Samira Wiley as Moira, Max Minghella as Nick Blaine, Amanda Brugel as Rita, Bradley Whitford as Joseph Lawrence and Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello.

How can you watch The Handmaid's Tale in the UK?

The Handmaid's Tale is usually shown in the UK on Channel 4 and through the on demand service, All 4.

