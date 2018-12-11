When is The Inbetweeners 10th Anniversary show on TV?

The Inbetweeners stars Blake Harrison, James Buckley, Simon Bird and Joe Thomas on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2011. Picture: Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock

The cast of the hit series are reuniting for The Inbetweeners 10th Birthday Party. Find out to expect and where to watch it.

This year it was confirmed that the cast and creators of The Inbetweeners would be marking a decade since the release of the hit coming of age sitcom with a 10th Birthday Party.

The show which featured four hapless sixth formers and gave us unforgettable characters in Will (Simon Bird), Simon (Joe Thomas), Jay (James Buckley) and Neil (Blake Harrison), will put on a special to celebrate the huge impact it's made over the years.

Find out everything we know about the one-off special so far...

When is The Inbetweeners 10th Birthday Party on TV?

The date and time of the show is yet to be confirmed, but as reported by the Daily Mail, it is thought to be airing in December.

Since the first ever episode was aired on 1 May 2008, they've already missed its official birthday, and may just wait until next year.

What channel will it be on?

There's nowhere else the special anniversary show could be shared, but its home of Channel 4.

How long will it be?

The anniversary show is set to be a two-hour-special.

What can we expect to happen?

A press release shared by Channel 4 reveals that fans can expect "behind the scenes VTs, the story behind the show, surprise guests, celebrity fans, unseen footage and plenty of embarrassing stories..."

You'll also get the cast "looking back at the life lessons the show has taught", while "paying tribute to the unforgettable lingo" the hit comedy series spawned.

On top of that, there will be special Inbetweeners Awards, which will be given for the likes of Best Sex Scene, Best Buillshit and Best Ever Moment.

What will it look like?

James Buckley recently shared pictures of himself with the cast back in Simon's famous yellow Fiat Cinquecento Hawaii, complete with its red replacement door.

Blake Harrison, who plays Neil Sutherland, also shared a snap of the iconic car, with the caption: "Hello old friend".

Remind yourself of the moment Simon's surprised with the car by his dad before he takes the gang to Thorpe Park.

Who has created it?

According to Channel 4's press release, "The Inbetweeners 10th Birthday Party (1 x 120’ w/t) was commissioned by Ed Havard, Head of Entertainment at Channel 4 and Tom Beck, Channel 4’s Head of Live Events and Commissioning Editor for Entertainment. It is a Fudge Park and Monkey Kingdom co-production and the Executive Producers for Fudge Park are Damon Beesley, Iain Morris and Simon Wilson, and David Granger and Will Macdonald for Monkey Kingdom."

What else do they say?

Tom Beck, Channel 4’s Head of Live Events and Commissioning Editor for Entertainment said, “Will, Jay, Simon and Neil spent years failing to sneak into the best parties, so I’m very pleased to throw one that they’re definitely invited to. I just hope Will brings his Mum.”

Simon Wilson from Fudge Park added: “We can’t wait to throw The Inbetweeners the 10th Birthday Party they deserve, and we’re thrilled that the original four comedy superstars are joining us as guests of honour.”

Will Macdonald from Monkey Kingdom said: “The love for The Inbetweeners is huge, the kind of love that Jay would boast he’s had many times – big celebrities, millions of viewers and loving fans from across the globe. And it’s so exciting the boys will be back together to feel that love from all those people and enjoy it first-hand. What could possibly go wrong?”

