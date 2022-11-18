When is England's first match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

When will Gareth Southgate and his team be playing their first match in the 2022 campaign?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off this weekend and it's fair to say that there's quite a lot of anticipation around it.

After the Three Lions' Euros upset in 2021, and a shaky start in the lead-up to the tournament, England fans will be waiting with bated breath to see how Gareth Southgate and his 26-man squad performs.

But when is England's first game and how can you watch it?

Find out everything you need to know about England's World Cup bid, including who's in Gareth Southgate's official squad, what group they're in, when their first match takes place and how to watch it.

When will England play in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

England are in Group B with Wales, Iran and the USA

England V Iran: Monday 21st November, 1pm (BBC One)

England V United State: Friday 25th November, 7pm (ITV1)

England V Wales: Tuesday 29th November, 7pm (BBC One)

Who's in the English squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford

Nick Pope

Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Conor Coady

Eric Fier

Harry Maguire

Luke Shaw

John Stones

Kieran Trippier

Kyle Walker

Ben White

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham

Conor Gallagher

Jordan Henderson

Mason Mount Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips

Declan Rice

Forwards:

Phil Foden

Jack Grealish

Harry Kane

James Maddison

Marcus Rashford

Bukayo Saka

Raheem Sterling

Callum Wilson

When is the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

The tournament will begin at 2pm (GMT) on Sunday 20th November at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

When is the first match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to start on Sunday 20th November at 4pm when the home team take on Ecuador. The match will be shown on the BBC.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the UK:

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be available to watch for free on BBC and ITV. The broadcasters will evenly split the games, with group-stage matches divided and BBC getting the first choice over knockout games.

How long is the 2022 World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will have a reduced timeframe of 29 days, taking place from 20th November - 18th December 2022.

Is Scotland in the World Cup?

Sadly, Scotland failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to Ukraine 103 in the UEFA World Cup Qualifying playoffs.

