When is Wales' first match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?
18 November 2022, 16:36 | Updated: 18 November 2022, 17:26
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off this Sunday 20th November, but when do the Welsh football team play their first game? Find out here.
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off this weekend and it's fair to say that there's quite a bit of anticipation surrounding it.
Both England and Wales have qualified for the international tournament and have found themselves in the same group, but it's a particularly big moment for Robert Page's 26-man squad, since it marks Wales' first time qualifying for the World Cup since 1958.
Find out everything you need to know about Wales' World Cup bid, including who's in their official squad, what group they're in, when their first match takes place and how to watch it.
When will Wales play in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?
Wales are in Group B with England, Iran and the USA
- Wales V United States: Monday 21st November, 7pm (ITV1)
- Wales V Iran: Friday 25th November, 10am - (BBC One)
- Wales V England: Tuesday 29th November, 7pm - (BBC One)
Who's in the Welsh squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?
See the Welsh squad list and their numbers below:
1. Wayne Hennessey
2. Chris Gunter
3. Neco Williams
4. Ben Davies
5. Chris Mepham
6. Joe Rodon
7. Joe Allen
8. Harry Wilson
9. Brennan Johnson
10. Aaron Ramsey
11. Gareth Bale
12. Danny Ward
13. Kieffer Moore
14. Connor Roberts
15. Ethan Ampadu
16. Joe Morrell
17. Tom Lockyer
18. Jonny Williams
19. Mark Harris
20. Daniel James
21. Adam Davies
22. Sorba Thomas
23. Dylan Levitt
24. Ben Cabango
25. Rubin Colwill
26. Matt Smith
When is the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?
The tournament will begin at 2pm (GMT) on Sunday 20th November at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
When is the first match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to start on Sunday 20th November at 4pm when the home team take on Ecuador. The match will be shown on the BBC.
How to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:
- The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be available to watch for free on BBC and ITV. The broadcasters will evenly split the games, with group-stage matches divided and BBC getting the first choice over knockout games.
How long does the World Cup last?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will have a reduced timeframe of 29 days, taking place from 20th November - 18th December 2022.
Is Scotland in the World Cup?
Sadly, Scotland failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to Ukraine 103 in the UEFA World Cup Qualifying playoffs.
