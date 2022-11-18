When is Wales' first match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

18 November 2022, 16:36 | Updated: 18 November 2022, 17:26

The Welsh team have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1958
The Welsh team have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1958. Picture: World Cup / Alamy Stock Photo
Radio X

By Radio X

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off this Sunday 20th November, but when do the Welsh football team play their first game? Find out here.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off this weekend and it's fair to say that there's quite a bit of anticipation surrounding it.

Both England and Wales have qualified for the international tournament and have found themselves in the same group, but it's a particularly big moment for Robert Page's 26-man squad, since it marks Wales' first time qualifying for the World Cup since 1958.

Find out everything you need to know about Wales' World Cup bid, including who's in their official squad, what group they're in, when their first match takes place and how to watch it.

When will Wales play in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Wales are in Group B with England, Iran and the USA

  • Wales V United States: Monday 21st November, 7pm (ITV1)
  • Wales V Iran: Friday 25th November, 10am - (BBC One)
  • Wales V England: Tuesday 29th November, 7pm - (BBC One)

READ MORE: When is England's first match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Gareth Bale is among the footballers in the Welsh squad
Gareth Bale is among the footballers in the Welsh FIFA World Cup squad. Picture: Adam Pretty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Who's in the Welsh squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

See the Welsh squad list and their numbers below:

1.   Wayne Hennessey 
2.   Chris Gunter 
3.   Neco Williams 
4.   Ben Davies 
5.   Chris Mepham 
6.   Joe Rodon 
7.   Joe Allen 
8.   Harry Wilson 
9.   Brennan Johnson 
10. Aaron Ramsey 
11. Gareth Bale 
12. Danny Ward 
13. Kieffer Moore 
14. Connor Roberts 
15. Ethan Ampadu 
16. Joe Morrell 
17. Tom Lockyer 
18. Jonny Williams 
19. Mark Harris 
20. Daniel James 
21. Adam Davies 
22. Sorba Thomas 
23. Dylan Levitt 
24. Ben Cabango 
25. Rubin Colwill 
26. Matt Smith

When is the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

The tournament will begin at 2pm (GMT) on Sunday 20th November at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

READ MORE: FIFA 23 Soundtrack revealed: Gorillaz and Yeah Yeah Yeahs among artists on new video game playlist

When is the first match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to start on Sunday 20th November at 4pm when the home team take on Ecuador. The match will be shown on the BBC.

READ MORE: Watch the video for Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas)

How to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

  • The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be available to watch for free on BBC and ITV. The broadcasters will evenly split the games, with group-stage matches divided and BBC getting the first choice over knockout games.

How long does the World Cup last?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will have a reduced timeframe of 29 days, taking place from 20th November - 18th December 2022.

Is Scotland in the World Cup?

Sadly, Scotland failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to Ukraine 103 in the UEFA World Cup Qualifying playoffs.

READ MORE: Why did New Order record World In Motion for the 1990 World Cup?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Ellie Gibson is the new Doctor Who companion

Millie Gibson announced as new Doctor Who companion

Are England in with a chance this year?

When is England's first match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

David Baddiel, Mike Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have released a new version of It's Coming Home

Watch the video for Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas)

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Chris Moyles tells his I'm A Celeb campmates what kickstarted his dramatic weight loss

Chris Moyles reveals the turning point in his weight loss journey

Happy Mondays star Bez and Julia Roberts in 1990

Bez on turning down Julia Roberts: "It's like the story of the fish that got away"

Up The Bracket: 20 Years Of The Libertines

Up The Bracket - 20 Years of The Libertines: Episodes, how to listen and more

The Libertines

John Kennedy's Track By Track Podcast

John Kennedy's Track By Track Podcast: Episodes, how to listen and more

X-Posure with John Kennedy

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, Radio X's John Kennedy and Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys: There'd Better Be A Mirrorball was the "cue" for everything on The Car album

Arctic Monkeys