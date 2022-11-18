When is Wales' first match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

The Welsh team have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1958. Picture: World Cup / Alamy Stock Photo

By Radio X

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off this Sunday 20th November, but when do the Welsh football team play their first game? Find out here.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off this weekend and it's fair to say that there's quite a bit of anticipation surrounding it.

Both England and Wales have qualified for the international tournament and have found themselves in the same group, but it's a particularly big moment for Robert Page's 26-man squad, since it marks Wales' first time qualifying for the World Cup since 1958.

Find out everything you need to know about Wales' World Cup bid, including who's in their official squad, what group they're in, when their first match takes place and how to watch it.

When will Wales play in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Wales are in Group B with England, Iran and the USA

Wales V United States: Monday 21st November, 7pm (ITV1)

Wales V Iran: Friday 25th November, 10am - (BBC One)

Wales V England: Tuesday 29th November, 7pm - (BBC One)

Gareth Bale is among the footballers in the Welsh FIFA World Cup squad. Picture: Adam Pretty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Who's in the Welsh squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

See the Welsh squad list and their numbers below:

1. Wayne Hennessey

2. Chris Gunter

3. Neco Williams

4. Ben Davies

5. Chris Mepham

6. Joe Rodon

7. Joe Allen

8. Harry Wilson

9. Brennan Johnson

10. Aaron Ramsey

11. Gareth Bale

12. Danny Ward

13. Kieffer Moore

14. Connor Roberts

15. Ethan Ampadu

16. Joe Morrell

17. Tom Lockyer

18. Jonny Williams

19. Mark Harris

20. Daniel James

21. Adam Davies

22. Sorba Thomas

23. Dylan Levitt

24. Ben Cabango

25. Rubin Colwill

26. Matt Smith

When is the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

The tournament will begin at 2pm (GMT) on Sunday 20th November at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

When is the first match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to start on Sunday 20th November at 4pm when the home team take on Ecuador. The match will be shown on the BBC.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be available to watch for free on BBC and ITV. The broadcasters will evenly split the games, with group-stage matches divided and BBC getting the first choice over knockout games.

How long does the World Cup last?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will have a reduced timeframe of 29 days, taking place from 20th November - 18th December 2022.

Is Scotland in the World Cup?

Sadly, Scotland failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to Ukraine 103 in the UEFA World Cup Qualifying playoffs.

