Watch the video for Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas)

David Baddiel, Mike Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have released a new version of It's Coming Home. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic football anthem has been given a Christmas facelift ahead of the World Cup. Watch the official video here.

David Baddiel, Mike Skinner and Ian Broudie have released their updated version of Three Lions.

The comedy duo and The Lightning Seeds frontman have joined forces once again for a re-imagining of their iconic 1996 English football anthem, giving it festive twist.

Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas) sees the trio kick things off (see what we did there?) as promised by reflecting the Lionesses' Euro 2022 victory and the lyrics: "Loving that Lionesses' win..."

Watch the official video for the track, which features old-school footage of the original Three Lions video set against the stars in the current day.

It's not just the visuals which get an update either, with the chorus ringing out: "Three Lions on a sleigh/She-lions inspiration".

The lads don't shy away from touching on difficult topics, either. making reference to the fact the the FIFA World Cup is taking place in Qatar this year, suggesting they "should have checked VAR".

Mike Skinner also bravely adds that he won't be having a beer this time around due to his "alcohol issues".

The video also sees England legend Sir Geoff Hurst trade in his England shirt for a Santa suit, while Lionesses Beth England and Jess Carter recreate their victory dance.

And if that wasn't enough banter, Skinner dresses up as Slade's Noddy Holder to add an extra festive touch to proceedings.

Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie, David Baddiel and Mike Skinner in the Three Lions (It's Coming Home For Christmas) official video. Picture: YouTube/Lightning Seeds/Press

In a statement, Baddiel said: “At last it’s between me and Mariah Carey for who really is the voice of Christmas.”

Skinner added: “We just had to do it. Christmas World Cup songs are not like buses. If we’d let this opportunity pull away, it would have been a very long wait for the next one.”

Baddiel previously told Radio X that the updated version of the song would pay tribute to the women's England football team and Ian Broudie explained how it was the Lionesses victory which inspired the whole re-release.

He revealed: "When the Lionesses won and it was so lovely to see them and they ran into the press conference and sang Three Lions on the tables and [were] dancing, that was the moment we thought, 'It would be really cool to do this.'"

Three Lions (It’s Coming Home for Christmas) is available to buy on signed limited edition white vinyl, standard 7″ vinyl, cassette, and CD single.

Stream and order the single here.

England's first World Cup game takes place against Iran on Monday 21st November from 1pm GMT.

