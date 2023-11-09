John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Your questions answered

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

The latest John Lewis Christmas advert is here. Find out everything you need to know about Snapper, The Perfect Tree.

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 has been unveiled and it's certainly one to sink your teeth into.

Entitled Snapper, The Perfect Tree, it tells the story of a young boy who wishes to grow the perfect Christmas tree, which turns out to be a ravenous and rather frightening Venus flytrap.

As the plant gets bigger and bigger, it's eventually forced out of the home, but the bond between the plant, the boy and his family is too strong to ignore.

Watch the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert below and find out everything you need to know here.

'Snapper' stars in the John Lewis 2023 Christmas Advert

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023?

Snapper, The Perfect Tree is the name of the John Lewis Christmas advert this year. It features a young boy and a Venus flytrap, which he unwittingly grows from a seed. Chaos ensues as the plant grows in a fashion not dissimilar to the plant from Little Shop Of Horrors. However the ending is far less gory.

What is the new John Lewis advert about?

A young boy buys a seed from a shop owner who promises it will become the perfect Christmas tree. As he plants and waters it, it soon emerges that it's actually a Venus flytrap. The boy and the plant become firm friends, with the plant helping to get the family in a festive mood. However, its carnivorous nature can't be suppressed and it has the family dog in its sights. As it grows and grows and its urges become more dangerous, the family are forced to eject the flytrap from the home, dragging it out onto the garden. When Christmas fay comes the family try to continue with their day, but they feel guilty for Snapper outside. They bring their wrapped presents out to the Venus flytrap, who then eats them and spits them up to reveal the gifts. The advert ends with the line: "Let your traditions grow."

Andrea Bocellis Festa features in the 2023 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture: Press

What is the song in the John Lewis advert 2023?

The John Lewis features an original song from Andrea Bocelli entitled Festa (which means party or celebration). The fresh new soundtrack marks a change in the campaign, highlighting the joy of old and new festive traditions.

Charlotte Lock, Customer Director for John Lewis, explains: “We are a nation that loves the traditions of Christmas and John Lewis Christmas ad music has become one of those traditions, but potentially a little predictable. We have a very different character this year so wanted a song with a very different impact. Interestingly the final track is wildly different from AI predictions which this year forecast a cover of a well-known ballad. We wanted a track that would really surprise and move us on from the acoustic versions of classic covers that have been the hallmark of John Lewis ads for so long. We were thrilled when Andrea Bocelli agreed to lead this powerful celebratory song which I'm confident the nation will be humming and singing in no time."

Listen to Festa in full here:

Festa

