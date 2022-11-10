Blink-182's All The Small Things appears in John Lewis Christmas ad

The annual festive advert pledges a commitment to children in care - watch it here.

John Lewis have released their Christmas advert for 2022 - and it's soundtracked by a cover of a Blink-182 classic.

The ad, titled "The Beginner", sees a would-be dad practising skateboard for the imminent arrival of a foster daughter, set to a cover the band's All the Small Things by US artist Mike Geier.

The new John Lewis ad sees a foster dad learning to skateboard. Picture: John Lewis/Press

The department store says in a statement: "This year’s Christmas ad tells the story of a big-hearted man who takes up a certain new hobby a little later in life than you’d expect."

John Lewis have been releasing special Christmas ads for the past 15 years. Picture: John Lewis/Press

The ad ends with the announcement: "Over 108,000 children in the UK are in the care system. We're making a long-term commitment to support the futures of young people from care."

The new John Lewis ad focuses on children in care at Christmas. Picture: John Lewis/Press

The ad was created with partner charities Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland.

The John Lewis Partnership will offer apprenticeships to people leaving care, and the store will also be making donations of decorations, gifts and food.

Customers will also be able to buy products linked to the story including a the toy bear seen at the foot of the tree Christmas tree in one scene, Lewis Bear pyjamas, a Lewis Bear tote bag and a Rampage Skateboard, with 25% of the sales going to the affiliated charities.

The department store has released an advert in the run-up to Christmas since 2007, with the adverts being well-known for their heartwarming storylines and covers of classic songs via newer artists.

Last year's ad saw Lola Young cover the 1980s classic Together In Electric Dreams