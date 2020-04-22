What happened at the end of Ricky Gervais' After Life season 1?

22 April 2020, 18:57 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 19:30

Ahead of the release of the second season of Ricky Gervais' tragicomedy, remind yourself of what happened at the end of season 1.

Ricky Gervais' After Life was an instant hit, with the Netflix show garnering famous fans in the likes of Liam Gallagher.

Now it's almost time for the second season of the dark comedy - which stars the comedian as widower Tony - to return to our screens, but can you remember what happened in the first?

Remind yourself of the main plot points of After Life season 1 and recap on how it ends ahead of the season 2 premiere.

READ MORE: When is Ricky Gervais' After Life 2 released on Netflix?

Ricky Gervais stars in his new Netflix show After Life
Ricky Gervais stars in his new Netflix show After Life. Picture: Youtube/ Netflix

What happened at the end of After Life season 1?

After Life season 1 episode five ends with Tony (Gervais) taking on a new lease of life after his chat with the widow at the cemetery. After a run of very dark behaviour, which includes threatening a child with a hammer and giving his drug buddy Julian (Tim Pestler) enough money to overdose on heroin, Tony realises that he can't do everything on his own terms. His colleague Sandy (Madeep Dhillon) gets emotional in the office, begging him to be happy because it's breaking her heart. Tony agrees to make a change for the better and he goes to comfort sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty) who is mourning the loss of her friend Julian.

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais thanks fans for tributes after death of his pet cat Ollie

