When is Ricky Gervais' After Life season 2 on Netflix and what's the official trailer?

9 April 2020, 16:06 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 18:51

Watch the official trailer for the second instalment of Ricky Gervais' hit show and find out when it's released on Netflix.

The official trailer has been shared for Ricky Gervais' After Life 2.

Netflix's moving comedy - which was written, created by and stars Ricky Gervais, is set to release its second season very soon, and now they've given us a glimpse of what to expect thanks to an official trailer.

But when can you expect to see After Life 2 released on Netflix and what will happen in the hit show? Find out here.

Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman star in Netflix's After Life season 2
Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman star in Netflix's After Life season 2. Picture: Netflix

When is After Life season 2 out on Netflix?

Gervais' After Life will be released on Netflix on 24 April 2020.

Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman in After Life 2
Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman in After Life 2. Picture: Netflix/Press

What will happen in season 2?

The trailer's description reveals: "Still struggling with immense grief after the death of his wife, Tony (Ricky Gervais) is trying to turn over a new leaf. Will he succeed in helping the people around him, or will he go back to being the same old Tony?"

Watch the trailer for After Life season 1:

