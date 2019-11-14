WATCH: Bastille feature on John Lewis Christmas advert 2019 with Excitable Edgar the dragon

The store's annual festive Christmas advert - which sees Bastille frontman Dan Smith cover a rock classic - tells the story of Edgar the dragon and his friend Ava.

John Lewis have revealed their Christmas advert for 2019.

The festive promo features the voice of Bastille frontman Dan Smith, who sings a modern cover of REO Speedwagon's Can’t Fight This Feeling.

This year's annual dose of cheer is all about the gift of acceptance and features a little girl called Ava and her best friend Excitable Egdar - an adorable dragon who just loves Christmas.

Dan Smith said; “It’s so great for us to be asked to be part of this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad. As a band we’ve always had a lot of fun putting a twist on classic songs, and it’s been so good to be a part of this orchestral version of an eighties classic. We’re hoping we get an Edgar for Christmas too!”

The ad will first air on television during ITV’s The X Factor: Celebrity on Saturday 16 November but you can watch it above.

Dan Smith of Bastille performs on stage at WaMu Theater on October 9, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Edgar the dragon gets so excited by Christmas, he can't help but breathe fire every time he thinks of it... which leads him to melt everything from snowmen to the village ice rink.

The dragon's embarrassment forces him to hide away in shame until Ava helps him gain acceptance with his handy talent for lighting Christmas pudding.

John Lewis and Waitrose have partnered for the first time ever for the festive ad, which was was shot over two weeks in Hungary, Budapest and features over 80 extras.

The set looks like something straight out of Game of Thrones... which makes sense because it's based in a land far far away.

