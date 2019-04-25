Rami Malek to play the new James Bond villain as Daniel Craig and cast attend Bond 25 announcement

The Bohemian Rhapsody star has been confirmed for a role in the last 007 film starring Daniel Craig during Bond 25's live event in Jamaica.

Rami Malek is among the stars confirmed for Bond 25.

The Oscar-winning actor, has been announced as the villain for the upcoming 007 movie - which will be the last film where Daniel Craig stars as the titular character.

The franchise launched an event today (Thursday 25 April) live from Jamaica to announce the cast of the upcoming film.

However, the 37-year-old actor wasn't able to make it to the event, so sent a video message instead.

Watch the clip above, where the Bohemian Rhapsody star says sarcastically: "I'm not jealous one bit that you're all in the absolutely stunning setting of Ian Fleming's iconic Caribbean home Goldeneye on the island of Jamaica. No, not at all."

He added: "I'm stuck here in New York in production but I'm very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew so very soon.

"I promise you all I will be making sure that Mr. Bond doesn't have an easy ride of it in his 25th outing."

Also joining Rami Malek in the cast are returning stars Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes as M, Léa Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann and Jeffrey Wright as a CIA operative.

More new stars to the franchise include Ana de Amas, David Dencik, Lashanna Lynch and Dali Benssalah.

Watch the full Periscope video here:

Watch Rami drop a HUGE hint about starring in Bond 25 last year:

