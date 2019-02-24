Does Rami Malek sing in the Bohemian Rhapsody film?

As we prepare to watch the Oscars, where Rami Malek has been nominated for his role as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic, we answer the question on everyone's lips.

Rami Malek has already taken home the Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA award for his role as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film may have received a lukewarm reception from the critics, but it's gone on to be the most successful music films ever made.

There's no denying that Rami Malek gives a commendable performance as the late Queen frontman, but did he master Freddie Mercury's amazing vocals too?

Find out below....

Does Rami Malek sing in Bohemian Rhapsody?

The answer isn't completely straightforward.

During the shooting of the film itself, Rami lip syncs, which is not uncommon for a biopic, but whose vocals does he mime along to?

Malek's vocals are mixed together with master tapes of Freddie Mercury's vocals and that of Marc Martel, who has become famous for his uncanny likeness to the Queen frontman's in his YouTube videos.

Speaking to Metro News in 2018, Malek revealed: "It is an amalgamation of a few voices. But predominantly it is my hope and the hope of everyone that we will hear as much Freddie as possible. I think that is the goal for all of us."

