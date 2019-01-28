Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek: Age, bio, net worth, film and TV roles & more.

Get all the facts on the SAG and Golden Globe award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody actor including his age, family, film and tv credits, net worth and more.

Rami Malek picked up another gong for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody last night, this time taking home the award for Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Malek, who plays the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the hit biopic, also took home a Golden Globe this month for his part in the same film and has been nominated for an Oscar, but how much do you know about the U.S actor?

Find out our trivia about the Bohemian Rhapsody star including his age, film and tv work, net worth, awards, dating status and more...

How old is Rami Malek? Rami Malek was born on 12 May 1981. At the time of writing his article his is 37 years old and will be 32 in May 2019. Where is Rami Malek from? Rami Malek was born in Los Angeles, California to Egyptian immigrant parents Said Malek and Nelly Abdel-Malek. What is Rami Malek's full name? Malek's full name in Rami Said Malek. What does Rami Malek's parents do? Malek's late father was a tour guide in Cairo who then sold insurance. His mother is an accountant. How tall is Rami Malek? Rami Malek is believed to be 175cm or 5'8" tall. Does Rami Malek have a twin brother? Yes, Rami has an identical twin brother Sami, who was born four minutes after him. He also has an older sister, who is an ER doctor. What was Rami Malek's breakthrough role? Rami Malek first shot to fame as a computer hacker in Mr. Robot. What else has Rami Malek starred in? See some of the many roles of Rami Malek, who has start in everything from The 24 Gilmore Girls, below: The Voyage of Foctor Doolittle (2020) Rami Malek is the voice of Chee-Chee in the film. Mr. Robot (2015-2019) Malek plays Elliot Alderson in the TV series, which is set to end this year. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) Malek stars as the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. BoJack Horesman Malek voices Flip McVicker in the TV series. Papillon as Louis Dega in 2017 Buster's Mal Heart as Buster in 2016 Until Dawn video game as the voice of Joshua in 2015 Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb as Ahkmenrah in 2014 Finn in Need For Speed in 2014 Dr. Adam Terry in TV series Believe (2014) See more of his early roles here, courtesy of IMDB. What awards has Rami Malek got? Rami Malek wins Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images Malek has won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Mr. Robot. So far, Malek has picked up the gong for best the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the Australian Film Critics Association for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. He has also been nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA for the same role. Watch him talk about how he prepared for the role. What is Rami Malek's net worth? According to celebritynetworth.com, Malek is now thought to be worth $8million (£6.8m)

Watch Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee play our ultimate Queen quiz: