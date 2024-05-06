5 indie classics that featured on the Friends soundtrack

6 May 2024, 18:00

The cast of Friends
The cast of Friends. Picture: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The final episode of the classic sitcom aired 20 years ago this week, on 6th May 2004. And there were some pretty decent tunes on the soundtrack over the years...

Radio X

By Radio X

The adventures of Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey and Phoebe were soundtracked by some pretty surprising tunes… Here’s the ultimate Friends playlist!

  1. Foo Fighters - Everlong

    An instrumental version of this Foos classic was included in The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding, Part II as the pair got married.

    Foo Fighters - Everlong (Official Music Video)

  2. Interpol - Untitled

    Which song would ideally soundtrack the sight of Joey getting it on with Rachel in a hotel in Barbados? That's right, an Interpol album track.

    Untitled (Remastered)

  3. Fatboy Slim - Rockerfeller Skank

    The Norman Cook big beat stonker was played in a party scene in The One With A Girl Who Hits Joey. Joey was hit by a girl in this episode.

    Rockafeller Skank by Fatboy Slim [Official Video]

  4. Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha

    A great party tune played in The One With The Fake Party. It was about a party. That was fake.

    Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha, Norman Cook Mix (Tjinder Singh) Official Music Video

  5. R.E.M. - What's The Frequency Kenneth?

    As heard in The One With Two Parts, where's it's played at Phoebe's party. Hipster. Well, it was hip in 1995.

    R.E.M. - What's The Frequency, Kenneth? (Official Music Video)

  6. The Clash - London Calling

    Joe Strummer's ode to Thatcher's Britain was the music played as Joey and Chandler tour London in The One With Ross's Wedding.

    The Clash - London Calling (Official Video)

More Features

See more More Features

Cigarettes & Alcohol by Oasis: a classic Britpop lyric

Britpop's 25 best lyrics

Some of the key rock albums of 1981: Ghosts In The Machine, Tattoo You, Killers, 4, Dead Ringer and For Those About To Rock.

The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1981

Radio X Festival Favourites 2024 Playlist

Listen to Radio X's ultimate festival playlist!

An empty arena

The strangest reasons gigs have been cancelled

Jim Morrison performing with The Doors at the Mount Tamalpais Fantasy Fair & Music Festival on 10 June 1967

Who played at the first ever rock festival?

May 4th is celebrated every year by Star Wars fans

May the 4th be with you: What is Star Wars Day and how did it start?

News