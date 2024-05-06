5 indie classics that featured on the Friends soundtrack

On Air Now
6 May 2024, 18:00
The final episode of the classic sitcom aired 20 years ago this week, on 6th May 2004. And there were some pretty decent tunes on the soundtrack over the years...
The adventures of Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey and Phoebe were soundtracked by some pretty surprising tunes… Here’s the ultimate Friends playlist!
An instrumental version of this Foos classic was included in The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding, Part II as the pair got married.
Foo Fighters - Everlong (Official Music Video)
Which song would ideally soundtrack the sight of Joey getting it on with Rachel in a hotel in Barbados? That's right, an Interpol album track.
Untitled (Remastered)
The Norman Cook big beat stonker was played in a party scene in The One With A Girl Who Hits Joey. Joey was hit by a girl in this episode.
Rockafeller Skank by Fatboy Slim [Official Video]
A great party tune played in The One With The Fake Party. It was about a party. That was fake.
Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha, Norman Cook Mix (Tjinder Singh) Official Music Video
As heard in The One With Two Parts, where's it's played at Phoebe's party. Hipster. Well, it was hip in 1995.
R.E.M. - What's The Frequency, Kenneth? (Official Music Video)
Joe Strummer's ode to Thatcher's Britain was the music played as Joey and Chandler tour London in The One With Ross's Wedding.
The Clash - London Calling (Official Video)