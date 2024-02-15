One Day soundtrack: Every song on the Netflix series in the episode it appears
15 February 2024, 11:49
The latest Netflix series, which is adapted from David Nicolls’ novel of the same name features Blur, Suede, Joan Armatrading, The Stone Roses and more.
One Day was a best-selling book when it was first released in 2009 and its film adaptation had people flocking to the cinema to see Emma and Dexter brought to life.
Now the Netflix series, which stars Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, has had the same effect, wowing audiences all over again with a nostalgic tale of two friends which spans decades.
One Day hasn’t just been capturing audiences because of its timeless love story, but its epic soundtrack, which includes everyone from Blur to The Stone Roses.
So what’s on the soundtrack for Netflix’s One Day? Get every song in the order and episode it appears below...
What's on the One Day soundtrack on Netflix?
Episode 1:
Your Love - Frankie Knuckles
Good Life - Inner City
Theme From S-Express - S’Express
Love in a Car - The House of Love
Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading
Saturday Sun - Nick Drake
Rip It Up - Orange Juice
Temptation - New Order
These Days - Nico
Falling Colour - Vanbur
This is the Day - The The
Episode 2:
Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas - Madama Butterfly Act II
Here Comes Your Man - Pixies
Last Look - Vanbur
Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship
The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys
Falling Colour - Vanbur
Episode 3:
Back to Life (However You Want Me) - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
Bill is Dead - The Fall
After Hours - The Velvet Underground
Iceblink Luck - Cocteau Twins
Episode 4:
I am the Black Gold of the Sun - Rotary Connection
You've Got A Woman - Lion
Something on Your Mind - Karen Dalton
Anyone Who Knows What Love Is - Irma Thomas
Episode 5:
Anthem - N-Joi
Something Goin On - Todd Terry
My Dove to Sleep - Vanbur
Save Me - Joan Armatrading
Northern Sky - Nick Drake
Episode 6:
Jump - Studio Pressure
The Only One I Know - The Charlatans
Step It Up - Stereo MCs
Fallen - One Dove
Popscene - Blur
Push The Feeling On - Nightcrawlers
Thinking About You - Radiohead
Episode 7:
Rocks - Primal Scream
Glory Box - Portishead
The Wild Ones - Suede
Episode 8:
Connection - Elastica
Lo Boob Oscillator - Stereolab
Dreams - The Cranberries
Episode 9:
The Four Seasons, Spring - Vivaldi
To The End - Blur
On & On - Longpigs
Episode 10:
Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) - Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)
Set You Free (1994 edit) - N-Trance
A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers
Candy - Cameo
Show Me Love - Robyn S
Release The Pressure - Leftfield
Sonnet - The Verve
Episode 11:
Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry
Secret Smile - Semisonic
Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying - Belle & Sebastian
Trash - Suede
She Bangs The Drums - The Stone Roses
Protection - Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn Waterloo
Sunset - The Kinks
Rebel Without A Pause - Public Enemy
Episode 12:
Obsolète - MC Solaar
The Shining - Badly Drawn Boy
Pitseleh - Elliott Smith
The Book of Love - The Magnetic Fields
Episode 13:
Flowers - Sweet Female Attitude
Up With People - Lambchop
Tijuana Lady - Gomez
Olympian - Gene
Once Around The Block - Badly Drawn Boy
Magic In The Air - Badly Drawn Boy
Weather With You - Crowded House
Asleep In The Back - Elbow
Satellite of Love - Lou Reed
Show - Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man
Episode 14:
Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) - Kenneth Leighton
Cotton Eye Joe - Rednex
Where Were You - Mekons
Where Is My Love - Cat Power
Lilac Wine - Jeff Buckley
Falling Colour - Vanbur
In Cold Light - Vanbur
