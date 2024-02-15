One Day soundtrack: Every song on the Netflix series in the episode it appears

The latest Netflix series, which is adapted from David Nicolls’ novel of the same name features Blur, Suede, Joan Armatrading, The Stone Roses and more.

One Day was a best-selling book when it was first released in 2009 and its film adaptation had people flocking to the cinema to see Emma and Dexter brought to life.

Now the Netflix series, which stars Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, has had the same effect, wowing audiences all over again with a nostalgic tale of two friends which spans decades.

One Day hasn’t just been capturing audiences because of its timeless love story, but its epic soundtrack, which includes everyone from Blur to The Stone Roses.

So what’s on the soundtrack for Netflix’s One Day? Get every song in the order and episode it appears below...

What's on the One Day soundtrack on Netflix?

Episode 1:

Your Love - Frankie Knuckles

Good Life - Inner City

Theme From S-Express - S’Express

Love in a Car - The House of Love

Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading

Saturday Sun - Nick Drake

Rip It Up - Orange Juice

Temptation - New Order

These Days - Nico

Falling Colour - Vanbur

This is the Day - The The

Episode 2:

Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas - Madama Butterfly Act II

Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas

Here Comes Your Man - Pixies

Last Look - Vanbur

Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship

The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys

Falling Colour - Vanbur

Episode 3:

Back to Life (However You Want Me) - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler

Bill is Dead - The Fall

After Hours - The Velvet Underground

Iceblink Luck - Cocteau Twins

Episode 4:

I am the Black Gold of the Sun - Rotary Connection

You've Got A Woman - Lion

Something on Your Mind - Karen Dalton

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is - Irma Thomas

Episode 5:

Anthem - N-Joi

Something Goin On - Todd Terry

My Dove to Sleep - Vanbur

Save Me - Joan Armatrading

Northern Sky - Nick Drake

Episode 6:

Jump - Studio Pressure

The Only One I Know - The Charlatans

Step It Up - Stereo MCs

Fallen - One Dove

Popscene - Blur

Push The Feeling On - Nightcrawlers

Thinking About You - Radiohead

Episode 7:

Rocks - Primal Scream

Glory Box - Portishead

The Wild Ones - Suede

Episode 8:

Connection - Elastica

Lo Boob Oscillator - Stereolab

Dreams - The Cranberries

Episode 9:

The Four Seasons, Spring - Vivaldi

To The End - Blur

On & On - Longpigs

Episode 10:

Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) - Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)

Set You Free (1994 edit) - N-Trance

A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers

Candy - Cameo

Show Me Love - Robyn S

Release The Pressure - Leftfield

Sonnet - The Verve

Episode 11:

Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry

Secret Smile - Semisonic

Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying - Belle & Sebastian

Trash - Suede

She Bangs The Drums - The Stone Roses

Protection - Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn Waterloo

Sunset - The Kinks

Rebel Without A Pause - Public Enemy

Episode 12:

Obsolète - MC Solaar

The Shining - Badly Drawn Boy

Pitseleh - Elliott Smith

The Book of Love - The Magnetic Fields

Episode 13:

Flowers - Sweet Female Attitude

Up With People - Lambchop

Tijuana Lady - Gomez

Olympian - Gene

Once Around The Block - Badly Drawn Boy

Magic In The Air - Badly Drawn Boy

Weather With You - Crowded House

Asleep In The Back - Elbow

Satellite of Love - Lou Reed

Show - Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man

Episode 14:

Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) - Kenneth Leighton

Cotton Eye Joe - Rednex

Where Were You - Mekons

Where Is My Love - Cat Power

Lilac Wine - Jeff Buckley

Falling Colour - Vanbur

In Cold Light - Vanbur