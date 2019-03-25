How old was Vince Neil's daughter Skylar when she died and what type of cancer did she have?

Vince Neil's daughter Skylar tragically passed away aged just 4. Picture: Getty

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil tragically lost his daughter Skylar in the early 90s. Here we explore the true story behind Netflix's new movie, The Dirt.

Netflix has just released new biopic, The Dirt, based on memoirs and anecdotes of the band.

And while the majority of the film focuses on hardcore drug use, alcoholism and sex use of the Mötley Crüe members, it also includes tragic details of the death of lead singer Vince's daughter.

Who was Skylar's mother?

In April 1987, Vince Neil married mud wrestler and fashion model, Sharise Ruddell.

Four years later, the pair had their first and only child together - their daughter, Skylar.

Shortly after Skylar was born, Vince and Sharise divorced. Neil then started dating Playboy Playmate Heidi Mark - who later became his second wife.

Vince and Sharise had Skylar in 1991. Picture: Getty

What type of cancer did Vince Neil's daughter have and how old was she?

Tragically, at the age of 4, Vince and Sharise's daughter Skylar died.

What was first thought to be appendicitis turned out to be a cancerous tumour around her abdomen.

Skylar underwent several operations, but each time doctors found the tumour to be worse than they had anticipated.

According to Neil, the tumour weighed six and half pounds. The singer revealed in painful detail that "that’s how much Skylar had weighed when she was born…I had never seen anything like it before: it was the face of evil. It lay spread out in a metal pan, a nacreous mess of sh*t."

Both Vince and Sharise spent endless hours at Skylar's bedside, before she passed away on 15 August, 1995.

What has Vince Neil said about Skylar's death?

In the Mötley Crüe memoir, The Dirt, Neil speaks of Skylar's cancer, stating her body being "attached to all those tubes and machines."

It came in complete contrast to the previous week, when he recalls her "running circles around my legs trying to make me dizzy."

When is The Dirt on Netflix and what's the film about?

Netflix released The Dirt on 22nd March, 2019, and it is now available to stream.

The one-off biopic explores the tumultuous and hardcore years of heavy metal band, Mötley Crüe.

From Nikki Sixx's heroin overdose to Tommy Lee's wedding to Heather Locklear - the new film covers some of the most defining moments of the band's career.