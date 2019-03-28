When was Tommy Lee married to Heather Locklear and when was his wedding to Pamela Anderson?

Tommy Lee's second wife was actress, Heather Locklear. Picture: Getty

The wild life and career of Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee, is depicted in new Netflix movie, The Dirt.

Netflix's new biopic, The Dirt, explores the colourful lives and career of rock band, Mötley Crüe.

Here, we take a look at drummer Tommy Lee in more detail.

Who is Tommy Lee?

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was born on 3rd October, 1962 - making him 56 years old.

While Lee was born in Athens, Greece, he was raised in California.

Receiving his first drum kit as a teenager, it was clear that Tommy was a gifted musician and would go on to forge a career in the industry.

His younger sister, Athena, also plays the drums and was married to Scorpions' James Kottak.

The Mötley Crüe drummer is now married to Brittany Furlan. Picture: Getty

When did Tommy Lee join Mötley Crüe?

Before joining Mötley Crüe, Tommy Lee was the drummer for Suite 19.

During the late 1970s, Lee played his first gig on LA's Sunset Strip.

It was at this time that he met future band mate, Nikki Sixx.

Guitarist Mick Mars then formed Mötley Crüe in 1981, with Tommy Lee recommending his old school friend, Vince Neil, for vocals.

When was Tommy married to Heather Locklear?

Tommy Lee married actress Heather Locklear in on 10th May, 1986.

Heather, then 24 years old, was Tommy's second wife; he was first married to Elaine Starchuk.

The pair celebrated with around 500 guests and the ceremony was held at the Santa Barbara Biltmore.

Tommy wore a white leather tuxedo, while Heather donned a fishtail gown.

As documented in The Dirt, Tommy's best man and bandmate Nikki Sixx was going through a period of heavy drug use and barely made the ceremony.

On what would have been Tommy and Heather's 30th anniversary, Locklear took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them, showing fans there's no hard feelings.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson share two sons. Picture: Getty

How many wives has the Mötley Crüe drummer had?

In total, the drummer has had four wives.

His first marriage was to Elaine Starchuk, before he married Heather Locklear in 1986. Tommy and Heather then divorced in 1993.

Lee then got engaged to model, Bobbie Brown. The Mötley Crüe star never ended up marrying Brown, though.

Instead, just four days after meeting her, Lee got married to Playboy Playmate and Baywatch actress, Pamela Anderson in 1995.

The pair have two sons; Brandon (born on 5th June, 1996) and Dylan (born on 29th December, 1997).

During a trip the couple took, Lee and Anderson filmed a sex tape. In 1995, the film was stolen and leaked on the internet. Anderson then sued distribution company, Internet Entertainment.

After three years of marriage, Pammy and Tommy split, making their divorce official in 1998.

In 1998, Tommy Lee served six months in country jail for kicking Pamela Anderson while she was holding their son Dylan.

The pair reunited for a brief period of time when Lee was released from prison, but split again in 2001.

Seven years later, the pair got back together again, before splitting for the final time that same year.

In 2014, Tommy proposed to girlfriend and singer, Sofia Toufa. Despite their three-year engagement, the pair never tied the knot.

It wasn't until February 2018 that Tommy Lee announced he had proposed to Brittany Furlan. The pair got hitched on Valentine's Day, 2019.

When is The Dirt on Netflix?

The Dirt is now available to stream on Netflix.

The biopic is based on the memoirs of the band during the 1980s and cover the tumultuous years of heavy drug use, sex and rock 'n' roll.