How old is Nikki Sixx, how many children does the Mötley Crüe bassist have and is he married?

Netflix's new biopic The Dirt explores the life of Nikki Sixx and the other Mötley Crüe members. Picture: Getty

Mötley Crüe's bassist and co-founder, Nikki Sixx, is arguably the essence of rock 'n' roll - leading a life fuelled by drugs, sex and excess.

As Netflix releases new biopic The Dirt, we take a look at the life of Mötley Crüe's bassist, Nikki Sixx.

Who is Nikki Sixx?

Nikki was born Frank Carlton Serfino Feranna.

Inheriting his name from his father - whom abandoned him as a child - Frank soon denounced the name and officially changed his name to Nikki Sixx in 1978.

While he was raised by his mother Deanna Richards, Nikki's relationship with his mum was somewhat tumultuous; he moved in with his paternal grandparents when his mum left him, resorting to vandalism, shoplifting and selling drugs.

At the age of 17, Sixx moved to Los Angeles in order to pursue a career in music.

He auditioned for many bands and was a member of Sister, before co-founding what is now one of the world's most successful rock bands, Mötley Crüe.

Bassist Nikki Sixx is currently married to Courtney Bingham. Picture: Getty

Who has Nikki Sixx been married to and how many kids does he have?

Nikki wedded his first wife and Playboy Playmate, Brandi Brandt, in 1989.

The pair were married until 1996, and they share three children; Gunner (born in 1991), Storm (born in 1994), and Decker (born in 1995).

Just a month after Nikki got divorced from Brandi, he married his second wife - another Playboy Playmate - Donna D'Errico.

Nikki and Donna's daughter Frankie Jean was born in 2001.

Despite several attempts to reconcile their marriage, D'Errico filed for divorce in 2006.

Nikki Sixx was also romantically tied to tattoo artist, Kat Von D, between 2008-2010.

During a holiday to St Barts, Nikki then proposed to then girlfriend Courtney Bingham.

The couple have been married since 15th March, 2014, and she's currently pregnant with Nikki's baby.

When is The Dirt on Netflix?

Netflix launched the new Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt on 22nd March, 2019, and it is now available to stream.

The film, based on the band's memoir of the same name, explores the rock'n'roll lifestyle of the members - and the tragic events that materialised as a consequence.