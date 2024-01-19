The Color Purple: UK release date, trailer, cast, soundtrack & more

19 January 2024, 18:52

The Color Purple poster
The Color Purple is released in the UK on 26th January. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

By Jenny Mensah

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker's famed novel is set for its UK release. Find out everything you need to know about the film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After an early US release during Christmas 2023, The Color Purple is finally ready to storm in UK cinemas.

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker's acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-winning novel includes a star-studded cast in Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and Chloe Bailey.

The film has had plenty of awards buzz already, which is no surprise given that Stephen Spielberg's original 1985 adaptation starring Whoopi Goldberg received 11 Oscar nods at the time.

As The Color Purple prepares to touch a whole new audience, find out what you need to know about the 2023 film, including its cast, its soundtrack and when you can watch it in the UK.

The Color Purple | Official Trailer

When is The Color Purple out in the UK?

The Color Purple is released in UK cinemas on 26th January 2024.

Who stars In The Color Purple 2023?

The Color Purple” stars Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), SAG Award winner and Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple,” “Orange Is the New Black”), Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo (“Euphoria,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins (“Six Degrees of Separation,” “In the Heights”), Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Grammy nominee Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”), Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “Ray”), and Grammy-winning artist Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

What is The Color Purple about?

The Color Purple is a coming-of-age tale about the relationship between three women, based on Alice Walker's novel of the same name. set in the deep south it follows main character Celie, who overcomes oppression and abuse to find a life of independence and love.

The film's screenplay is written by acclaimed playwright Marcus Gardley, who won a WGA Award for Maid. His script is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Who's on The Color Purple soundtrack?

Alicia Keys performs Lifeline, the official soundtrack for The Color Purple. Watch the official video for the song, which was written and co-produced by the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, below:

Alicia Keys - Lifeline (Official Music Video)

Elsewhere on the official soundtrack is Fantasia and H.E.R who star in the film, as well as Mary J. Blige, Usher, Jorja Smith, Missy Elliot, Celeste and more.

Get the full tracklist below.

The Color Purple Soundtrack
The Color Purple Soundtrack. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Color Purple tracklisting:

  1. Huckleberry Pie – Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
  2. Mysterious Ways – Tamela Mann, David Alan Grier, Halle Bailey and The Color Purple Ensemble
  3. She Be Mine – Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Ensemble
  4. Keep It Movin’ – Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
  5. Workin’ – Corey Hawkins and The Color Purple Ensemble
  6. Hell No! – Danielle Brooks and The Color Purple Ensemble
  7. Shug Avery – Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble
  8. Dear God – Shug – Fantasia Barrino
  9. Push Da Button – Taraji P. Henson
  10. What About Love? – Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson
  11. Agoo – The Color Purple Ensemble
  12. Hell No! (Reprise) – Fantasia Barrino
  13. Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister) – Taraji P. Henson
  14. Miss Celie’s Pants – Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” and The Color Purple Ensemble
  15. I’m Here – Fantasia Barrino
  16. Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ – Taraji P. Henson and David Alan Grier
  17. The Color Purple – Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble
  18. SUPERPOWER (I) – Fantasia
  19. Risk It All – USHER & H.E.R.
  20. No Love Lost – Keyshia Cole
  21. Lifeline – Alicia Keys
  22. Finally – Jorja Smith
  23. Keep Pushin’ [Missy Elliott remix] – Halle Bailey
  24. When I Can’t Do Better – Mary J. Blige
  25. There Will Come A Day – Celeste
  26. Any Worse (Squeak’s Song) – H.E.R.
  27. Hell No! (Reprise) [Missy Elliott remix] – Fantasia feat. Shenseea
  28. You See Me – Coco Jones
  29. Workin' [Timbaland remix] – Corey Hawkins feat. Black Thought
  30. Mysterious Ways [Mörda remix] – Tamela Mann
  31. All I Need – Jennifer Hudson
  32. Hell No! [Timbaland remix] – Danielle Brooks feat. Megan Thee Stallion
  33. 100 Jane Handcock
  34. Eternity – October London
  35. No Time – Darkchild feat. Konstance
  36. Girls – V. Bozeman, Dyo & LUDMILLA
  37. Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ – Mary Mary & Taraji P. Henson

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Shaun Ryder at Penn Fest 2019

Shaun Ryder: I'd be dead if I hadn't blown my chance in Hollywood

The cast of Seize Them!

Watch the trailer for Seize Them! starring Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood

The cast of The Traitors season 2 has been revealed

The Traitors series 2 contestants: Meet the cast of 2024

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Heading out on tour in '24: Liam Gallagher, Foo Fighters, The Killers and Richard Ashcroft

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

Back with a new album for 2024: Green Day

The most anticipated new albums for 2024

The likes of The Killers, Madonna and Coldplay are part of the Glastonbury conversation

Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up, rumours and secret sets

Glastonbury Festival 2024