The Color Purple: UK release date, trailer, cast, soundtrack & more

The Color Purple is released in the UK on 26th January. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

By Jenny Mensah

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker's famed novel is set for its UK release. Find out everything you need to know about the film.

After an early US release during Christmas 2023, The Color Purple is finally ready to storm in UK cinemas.

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker's acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-winning novel includes a star-studded cast in Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and Chloe Bailey.

The film has had plenty of awards buzz already, which is no surprise given that Stephen Spielberg's original 1985 adaptation starring Whoopi Goldberg received 11 Oscar nods at the time.

As The Color Purple prepares to touch a whole new audience, find out what you need to know about the 2023 film, including its cast, its soundtrack and when you can watch it in the UK.

The Color Purple | Official Trailer

When is The Color Purple out in the UK?

The Color Purple is released in UK cinemas on 26th January 2024.

Who stars In The Color Purple 2023?

The Color Purple” stars Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), SAG Award winner and Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple,” “Orange Is the New Black”), Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo (“Euphoria,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins (“Six Degrees of Separation,” “In the Heights”), Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Grammy nominee Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”), Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “Ray”), and Grammy-winning artist Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

What is The Color Purple about?

The Color Purple is a coming-of-age tale about the relationship between three women, based on Alice Walker's novel of the same name. set in the deep south it follows main character Celie, who overcomes oppression and abuse to find a life of independence and love.

The film's screenplay is written by acclaimed playwright Marcus Gardley, who won a WGA Award for Maid. His script is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Who's on The Color Purple soundtrack?

Alicia Keys performs Lifeline, the official soundtrack for The Color Purple. Watch the official video for the song, which was written and co-produced by the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, below:

Alicia Keys - Lifeline (Official Music Video)

Elsewhere on the official soundtrack is Fantasia and H.E.R who star in the film, as well as Mary J. Blige, Usher, Jorja Smith, Missy Elliot, Celeste and more.

Get the full tracklist below.

The Color Purple Soundtrack. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Color Purple tracklisting: