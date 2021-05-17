Netflix's Halston: Inside the fashion designer's relationship with Victor Hugo

By Jenny Mensah

Ewan McGregor plays the American fashion designer Roy Halston in the Netflix series. Find out more about his relationship with Victor Hugo and where he is now.

This month has seen Netflix release Halston, which takes a look at the rise and fall of American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick.

The series, which stars Ewan McGregor in the titular role, tells the story of the icon who first found fame as the milliner behind Jackie Kennedy's pillbox hat at J.F.K's Inauguration, and explores his life, career and greatest love affairs.

One such affair explored is his tempestuous relationship with Victor Hugo, played by Gian Franco Rodriguez in the series.

So who was Victor Hugo in real life and where is he now? Find out what we know about the controversial figure and more.

Who was Victor Hugo?

Victor Hugo was a Venezuelan-born artist and window dresser, who was involved in a tumultuous relationship with American designer Halston. He also spent time creating displays for Andy Warhol's Factory.

How did Victor Hugo meet fashion designer Halston?

Victor Hugo met Halston in 1972 through the rent boy service Dial-A-Dick. Soon after, Hugo was creating window displays for the designer, after he took over the role from Halston's former lover Ed Austin.

Roy Halston with models and his lover Victor Hugo in 1980. Picture: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

How long were the couple together?

Victor Hugo and Halston were together on and off for 12 years, but their relationship imploded as Halston's empire collapsed. It is reported that Hugo was thought of as trouble and as a user by many of Halston's friends.

Where is Victor Hugo now?

Victor Hugo died in 1993, aged 51. His cause of death was unclear.

Liza Minnelli was good friends with Halston. Picture: Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

When did Roy Halston die?

Halston died in 1990, aged 57, due to complications from AIDS. He died specifically of Kaposi's sarcoma, which he battled for 18 months.

