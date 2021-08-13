Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Line-up: Robert Webb and Tilly Ramsay among this year's cast

Robert Webb and Tilly Ramsay are among the Strictly cast for 2021
Robert Webb and Gordon and Tilly Ramsay. Picture: 1. Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty 2. Instagram/Tilly Ramsay

Strictly Come Dancing has announced some of its celebrity contestants. Find out who's taking part in the celeb dancing competition so far.

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed its star-studded line-up for 2021.

The celebrity dancing competition, which airs on BBC One every year, will welcome everyone from Peep Show's Robert Webb to Loose Women presenter Judi Love and even Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay.

So who else is in the lineup of Strictly and when does it start? Find out what we know so far about the show.

Who's in Strictly 2021?

  • Adam Peaty
  • Judi Love
  • Rose Ayling-Ellis
  • Greg Wise
  • Tilly Ramsay
  • Dan Walker
  • Nina Wadia
  • Katie McGlynn
  • Sara Davies MBE
  • Rhys Stephenson
  • John Whaite
  • AJ Odudu
  • Robert Webb
  • Tom Fletcher

"Strictly Come Dancing" Launch Show - Red Carpet Arrivals
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are the co-hosts of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

Who is hosting Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Strictly Come Dancing will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Anton Du Beke will become a Strictly judge
Anton Du Beke will become Strictly judge for 2021. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who are the Strictly 2021 judges?

Strictly Come Dancing will be judged this year by returning judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas and new permanent judge Anton Du Beke.

When does Strictly 2021 start?

There's no confirmed start date for Strictly Come Dancing just yet, but we can usually expect the show to start in September. The shows always kick off on a Saturday, so our best guess is that this year's instalment will air on Saturday 25 September 2021.

