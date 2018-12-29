VIDEO: Bill Bailey's worst gig is eye-wateringly bad

The actor and comedian revealed the huge misunderstanding that led to his worst show ever.

Bill Bailey has recalled his worst gig ever, and it is pretty cringe-worthy.

The musical comedian and actor spoke to Radio X's Gordon Smart about his residency at London's Wyndham Theatre, his new DVD and some of his career highlights so far.

Asked about his worst ever show, he revealed: "The one that still wakes me up in a cold sweat actually was in New Zealand and I was on tour over there, and I was asked if I would perform at a private function".

Watch his full response in our video above.

READ MORE: Bill Bailey talks Preston storming off Never Mind The Buzzcocks

Bill Bailey reveals if there'll ever be a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reunion. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Will there ever be a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reunion?

The Black Books star added: "I agreed to it stupidly with hindsight, because I didn't know what the purpose of it was. I just said 'yeah' on a whim..."

Bailey went on to explain that the function was actually held to promote cultural unity between white and indigenous populations of New Zealand, and he ended up performing his own very un-PC version of Ebony and Ivory called Hats of to the Zebras.

He added: "It was basically the worst thing I could have done. It was like me going: 'You know this whole evening?' You know, it was just two fingers up to the lot of it!"

Bill Bailey's Limboland DVD is available on DVD and digital download now.Find out more about Bill Bailey's West End Theatre Residency and his tour extension here