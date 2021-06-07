Bill Bailey is writing a song for Eurovision 2022

The musical comedian confirmed he has already started penning a track to submit as a potential UK entry for the competition next year.

As reported by the Radio Times, the Black Books star appeared at the BAFTA TV Awards last night (Sunday 6 June), where he was asked if he was serious about the comments he'd made on Twitter after James Newman sadly crashed out with nil points this year.

Yes, do you know what? I was writing it today,” he revealed when asked about the topic of a Eurovision song. "This very day… because I just thought, why not? Come on, we’ve not been doing well lately."

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 winner also said that the 2021 result "It couldn’t have gone worse," adding: "We need to inject a bit of fun, I think."

It comes after Bailey took to Twitter on the night of Eurovision 2021 after fans called for Bill Bailey to represent the UK next year.

After one even shared a petition for the cause, Bailey wrote back, saying: "I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring for #Eurovision 2022".

I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring for #Eurovision 2022 — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the comic, actor and writer is set to becomes the first comedian to perform on the main stage at Latitude Festival 2021 in the coveted Sunday afternoon slot, where he'll bring his trademark blend of satire and surrealism, stories and dismantled jokes, crowd sing-alongs, weird instruments and musical showstoppers.

He said of the announcement: "I am beyond excited to be performing at Latitude 2021. This is a fantastic festival which I have loved for many years, and to get to perform on the main stage is a great thrill. It recalls, for me, indelible memories of headlining at Sonisphere in 2011 in front of 65,000 metal fans, so I say, bring it on!”

