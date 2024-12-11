Robbie Williams defends Oasis over dynamic pricing: “Liam definitely didn’t know”

Robbie Williams has defended Oasis brothers Liam and Noel. Picture: Dave Hogan, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Angels singer has given his take on the controversy, which saw the pricing model added to the Manchester band's first reunion dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robbie Williams has defended Oasis over the dynamic pricing ticket controversy.

Liam and Noel Gallagher faced a significant backlash when their UK & Ireland reunion dates went on sale and Ticketmaster employed the model which saw prices double and triple as they got more scarce.

Now, their former 90s rival has spoken out about the gaffe, calling it a lesson for the entire music industry.

"I think that the whole music industry just learned something," he told The Face magazine.

The Angels singer went on: "I've never sat in a 'How much are we pricing the tickets?' meeting. And I don't believe that Oasis did either.

"Liam definitely didn't know, 'This is how much tickets are going to cost. We're going to do this thing called dynamic pricing'. I only know about dynamic pricing because of Oasis."

Read more:

Though the former Take That star believes lessons were learned, he added that tickets are only too much if they don't sell.

He went on: "Now, with the ticket prices, the whole industry's just gone: 'Yeah, we can't take the p***. So I believe I'm not taking the p***. I also live in a bubble, and I don't know how much a pint of milk costs.

"I want to be worth the going rate. Whatever price you put a ticket at, somebody on Twitter will be outraged."

"Tickets are only too much if they don't sell," the Feel singer added. "If you sell out, or if you sell 95 per cent of the tickets, they weren't too much."

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Read more:

Robbie Williams also previously reacted to the news of the Oasis reunion, while having a dig at Noel in the process.

"The soap opera alone will either be exciting and or ghoulish to watch," he said according to The Mirror. “As for the shows? They’re gonna be incredible, off-the-scale special. Oasis getting back together is going to be a healing moment for our country.”

In recent years, Williams has often praised Liam Gallagher's impact and star quality and has taken to covering his solo songs in recent years.

While the 50-year-old singer believes that Liam could make anything interesting and "charismatic," he didn't have much to say for his elder brother Noel, the man responsible for much of the Briptop band's discography.

"Liam Gallagher reading his phone on the toilet would be more charismatic and intriguing than 99.9% of the world ’s population at their most enigmatic," he went on. "All he has to do is stand there and sing for the audience to be guaranteed their money’s worth. Noel will be there too."

Robbie Williams sings Oasis Wonderwall

Read more: