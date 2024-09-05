Robbie Williams reacts to "incredible" Oasis reunion & reignites 90s feud with dig at Noel Gallagher

Robbie Williams and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Dave Hogan/Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Angels singer has given his response to the Oasis reunion news and said he believes it will be "brilliant".

Robbie Williams has shared his thoughts on the Oasis reunion.

The former Take That singer was often at odds with the Gallagher brothers throughout the 90s and early noughties, with each side hurling insults at each other through the press.

However, the Angels icon believes the brothers' reunion will be "incredible" and "fascinating" to watch, if not a little nerve-wracking once they begin to share a stage together.

"The soap opera alone will either be exciting and or ghoulish to watch," he said. According to The Mirror. “As for the shows? They’re gonna be incredible, off-the-scale special. Oasis getting back together is going to be a healing moment for our country.”

In recent years, Williams has often praised Liam Gallagher's impact and star quality and has taken to covering his solo songs in recent years.

While the 50-year-old singer believes that Liam could make anything interesting and "charismatic," he didn't have much to say for his elder brother Noel, the man responsible for much of the Briptop band's discography.

"Liam Gallagher reading his phone on the toilet would be more charismatic and intriguing than 99.9% of the world ’s population at their most enigmatic," he went on. "All he has to do is stand there and sing for the audience to be guaranteed their money’s worth. Noel will be there too."

Robbie Williams and the Oasis brothers have a long history of feuding with each other.

Back in 2000, the Let Me Entertain You singer challenged Liam to a boxing match while accepting a BRIT Award, saying: "A hundred grand of your money, a hundred grand of my money - we'll get in the ring, we'll have a fight."

As for the Gallaghers, they've given as much as they've taken over the years with Robbie recalling the Oasis frontman saying he should be "hung" and Noel a calling him "the fat dancer from Take That".

If that wasn't bad enough, Noel once called him the "biggest fake' he'd ever met.

According to the Irish Examiner back in 2002, Noel told Now magazine: "I think Robbie is a very very misguided, easily led, stupid, foolish young individual, who'd definitely benefit from a slapping."

He added: "I'd probably kick him down the stairs a couple of times, not that I'm a violent person. I think he needs to be held down by people in white coats and slapped around the face for half an hour. Robbie's the biggest fake ever and yet he thinks he's Elvis."

Looking back over the time, Williams referred to the brothers as "bullies" but had a lot of time for Liam's career.

He told Zane Lowe: "Ultimately I'm a huge fan of Oasis and I was there and I was part of it and it was f***ing unbelievable and incredible hedonism and reckless abandon and rock and roll and let's turn it to 11, 12 and let's see where this goes.

"It's part of that competitive nature with me too and also they were gigantic bullies too... to like the whole industry. Everybody in it. And I didn't like that and a lot of that still remains inside me. They are probably different people now, but a part of me still thinks, 'They're f***ing bullies, them. I don't like bullies.'"

"Liam looks as though he's changed," he added. "He's doing fine and he's rocking it. Look, you know, the great thing about being a fan of Oasis is that when Liam comes out with a great album, I can be a fan."

