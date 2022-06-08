Robbie Williams mocks Liam Gallagher over "cheap" Knebworth gigs

Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher - Knebworth rivals again? Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Harry Herd/Getty

The former Take That man has reignited the old feud with the former Oasis man, saying of Knebworth: "I’m sure we’d do OK if we sold tickets as cheaply."

Robbie Williams has mocked Liam Gallagher over his recent Knebworth shows.

The Angels singer - who played to 375,000 fans over three nights at the historic Hertfordshire venue in 2003 - has boasted that he could easily play the venue again if he sold tickets as “cheaply” as the former Oasis frontman did last weekend.

Asked if he would like to put on a similar comeback gig at the venue, Williams told the NME: “To go and do three again? I dunno. I listened to [Liam’s] last album and there’s some amazing songs on there.

"Like proper, proper – you know, how music should be. Or how this middle-aged fella thinks music should be.

“I don’t know if you revisit [Knebworth], though. Do you revisit it? I’m sure we’d do OK if we sold tickets as cheaply.”

As the magazine reports, tickets for Liam’s Knebworth shows for 160,000 fans over two nights were priced at £65.

However, Robbie quickly backtracked and told the publication: “Can I just apologise for saying the ‘cheaply’ thing – if you write that, can you say I apologise; I was being bitchy.

“(Knebworth) is not something that’s on my radar. Glastonbury, on the other hand – I’d like to do that.”

Gallagher famously played Knebworth with older brother Noel when Oasis appeared at the iconic venue in 1996, performing to 250,000 people across two nights.

The rivalry between Robbie and the Gallagher brothers saw Noel once branding him “the fat dancer from Take That”.

In response, Williams sent the guitarist a pair of tap dancing shoes with a note that bragged he played Knebworth for longer than Oasis, which said: “Dear Mr N Gallagher. You said that two nights at Knebworth is history. Well, I guess three is just greedy. Yours, Rob.”