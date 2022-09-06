Robbie Williams says his songwriting technique is like Morrissey's

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter and former Take That star has spoken about his approach to songwriting and name-checked the former Smiths frontman.

Robbie Williams says he "does the same thing" as Morrissey when it comes to songwriting.

The singer-songwriter has talked about his new XXV album and upcoming projects in a new interview with NME and brought up several artists including the former Smiths frontman.

"If you break down the maths of what I’m doing musically on a song,” he told the outlet, “I do the same thing that Morrissey does.

"I’m not saying in any way, shape or form that I’m as good as or better than Morrissey, I’m just saying: I do the same thing."

The Angels singer explained: "He sings to melody and puts a lyric to it. Same with Elton – he does it the other way around.

"It’s only annoying when there’s disrespect brought to it. I’m not bothered, but if it’s levelled against me that I don’t [write] or it’s ‘his songwriters’, then I’m like, ‘F*** you’.”

Williams' interview included a larger conversation about songwriting, which saw him reflect on Damon Albarn and Taylor Swift's spat after the Gorillaz and Blur frontman suggested she wasn't a 'real' songwriter..

“I think that when people say that,” he mused, “what they’re actually doing is having a wank about themselves. It’s true! You know, it’s like, why don’t you cut the middle man out – just get a few ribs removed and give yourself a nosh, you tw*t!

"Because all you’re doing is going, ‘Hey, I’m f***ing amazing!’ Nothing good comes from it in any way, other than it’s a sort of dopamine hit for themselves, going, ‘Do you know – I’m a real one.’ OK. Good for you. F*** off.”

Robbie Williams' XXV album sees his classic hits newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell and re-recorded and the acclaimed Metropole Orkest.

Also included on the album is a new original single Lost, which you can watch him perform below.

The deluxe version of XXV has ten additional bonus tracks, including three all-new original compositions.

XXV is set for release on Friday 9th September 2022.

