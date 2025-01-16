Former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46

Paul Danan has sadly passed away. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

The Hollyoaks star, also known for his appearances on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother, has sadly died.

Paul Danan has died at age 46.

The former Hollyoaks actor was best known for playing Sol Patrick in the Channel 4 soap and appearing in the first-ever series of ITV's Celebrity Love Island in 2005.

His management has confirmed his passing, saying in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him."During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

Paul Danan in 2022. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Danan's cause of death is not yet known. In June, the actor and reality TV star told how he effectively "died" and had to be brought back to life after suffering respiratory failure when he collapsed at his home. It was triggered by his "obsessive" vape usage.

Shortly afterwards, he told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I was dead - it’s a miracle I’m here.

"I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed.

"My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

"I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.

"The doctor was so, so harsh with me. She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen’.

"She said if I ever smoke in any form again I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life. She said that’s it now.

"After years of smoking cigarettes and all sorts, it’s the vaping which has done me in. That pushed me over the edge."

