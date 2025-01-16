Former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46

16 January 2025, 11:07 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 11:24

Paul Danan in 2017
Paul Danan has sadly passed away. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

The Hollyoaks star, also known for his appearances on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother, has sadly died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Danan has died at age 46.

The former Hollyoaks actor was best known for playing Sol Patrick in the Channel 4 soap and appearing in the first-ever series of ITV's Celebrity Love Island in 2005.

His management has confirmed his passing, saying in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him."During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

Paul Danan in 2022
Paul Danan in 2022. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Danan's cause of death is not yet known. In June, the actor and reality TV star told how he effectively "died" and had to be brought back to life after suffering respiratory failure when he collapsed at his home. It was triggered by his "obsessive" vape usage.

Shortly afterwards, he told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I was dead - it’s a miracle I’m here.

"I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed.

"My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

"I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.

"The doctor was so, so harsh with me. She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen’.

"She said if I ever smoke in any form again I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life. She said that’s it now.

"After years of smoking cigarettes and all sorts, it’s the vaping which has done me in. That pushed me over the edge."

Read more:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

David Lynch at the Rome Film Festival in 2017

Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive director David Lynch dies, aged 78

Love Island host Maya Jama and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner circa 2006

Watch Love Island host Maya Jama sing Arctic Monkeys' When The Sun Goes Down in throwback vid

Arctic Monkeys

David Schwimmer and Rod Stewart

David Schwimmer once served divorce papers to Rod Stewart

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Linkin Park have been crowned winners of he Record Of The Year 2024

Linkin Park named Radio X Record Of The Year 2024 winners

Heading out and about in 2025: Oasis, Linkin Park, Fontaines D.C. and Sam Fender

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2025

Get your Classic Rock party started with big tunes from the Rolling Stones, Journey, AC/DC and Prince

The Top Classic Rock New Year's Party songs

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Blossoms present their highlights of 2024, including Coldplay at Glastonbury, the Oasis reunion and a famous hippo.

Blossoms present The A To X of 2024

Some of the best albums of 2024: Fonatines D.C., The Cure, Kings Of Leon and The Last Dinner Party

The 25 best albums of 2024

Some of the best podcasts on offer in 2024 and they're all available on Global Player

The best podcasts of 2024