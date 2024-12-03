The Classic Rock stars we lost in 2024

Legends we've lost in 2024: Paul Di'Anno of Iron Maiden; Steve Harley; Karl Wallinger of World Party; Eric Carmen; Herbie Flowers and John Mayall. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Radio X Classic Rock looks at the lives and careers of the musical legends that have died in 2024, from Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno and blues pioneer John Mayall to bass player extraordinaire Herbie Flowers and Cockney Rebel star Steve Harley.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

November 2024

Colin Petersen

The Australian drummer, who died on 18th November aged 78, was a friend of the Gibb brothers, who recruited him for their band when they all moved to England in the mid 1960s. Together with Barry, Maurice and Robin, plus guitarist Vince Melouney, the quintet became the Bee Gees. Petersen played on the first six Bee Gees albums, which spawned hits like To Love Somebody, New York Mining Disaster 1941, Massachusetts, I've Gotta Get A Message To You and I Started A Joke. Petersen parted company with the Bee Gees in 1969 and ended up taking them to court over a royalty dispute.

The original five-piece Bee Gees in 1967: Barry Gibb, Colin Petersen, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb and Vince Melouney. Picture: GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images

Dennis Bryon

The Welsh drummer was a member of Amen Corner, who hit Number 1 in 1969 with (If Paradise Is) Half As Nice. He went on to work with the Bee Gees, providing the unstoppable beat behind the disco classics Night Fever, Jive Talkin', Tragedy and You Should Be Dancing. A tape loop of Bryon performing was used for Stayin' Alive and jokingly credited to "Bernard Lupe". He died on 14th November, aged 75.

Dennis Bryon in his Amen Corner days, circa 1967 - a decade before he perfected the disco beat. Picture: Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

Peter Sinfield

Co-founder and lyricist of prog heavyweights King Crimson, Sinfield enjoyed a career as a songwriter in later decades, penning the lyrics to hits like Greg Lake's I Believe In Fathe Christmas, The Land Of Make Believe by Bucks Fizz, Rain Or Shine by Five Star and Think Twice by Celine Dion. He died on 14th November 2024, aged 80.

Vic Flick

The Surrey-born guitarist was a member of the John Barry Seven in the late 1950s and performed the memorable riff to the James Bons Theme in 1962. He can also be heard on It's Not Unusual and What's New Pussycat by Tom Jones, Petual Clark's Downtown, I Only Want To Be With You by Dusty Springfield and The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore by The Walker Brothers. He died on 14th November aged 87.

Vic Flick (centre) with John Barry Seven colleagues Les Reed and Mike Peters in September 1961. Picture: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Shel Talmy

The Chicago-born record producer was responsible for classic tracks lik The Who's My Generation, The Kinks' You Really Got Me and The Easybeats' Friday On My Mind. He died on 13th Noveber 2024, aged 87.

Shel Talmy in 1973. Picture: TPLP/Getty Images

October 2024

Paul Di'Anno

The Essex-born singer was the original vocalist with Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981, when he was replaced by Bruce Dickinson. He appeared on Maiden's first two albums - which included the singles Running Free, Sanctuary and Twilight Zone - before forging a solo career with bands like Di'Anno's Battlezone, Gogmagog and Killers. He died on 21st October 2024 after several years of health problems. He was 66.

Paul Di'Anno onstage with Iron Maiden in June 1981. Picture: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Phil Lesh

One of the founding members of The Grateful Dead died on 25th October 2024, aged 84.

Inger Lorre

The lead singer of LA alternative rock band Nymphs died from cancer on 16th October aged 61.

The Nymphs - " Imitating Angels "

September 2024

Dave Allison

One of the original members of cult Canadian metal band Anvil until his departure in 1989, Dave "Squirrely" Allison died on 30th September 2024 aged 68.

Dave Allison onstage with Anvil in 1983. Picture: Pete Cronin/Redferns/Getty Images

J.D. Souther

Detroit-born John David Souther wrote some of Eagles' hits (despite turning down an offer to join the band in 1972), including Heartache Tonight, Best Of My Love, Victim Of Love and New Kid In Town". Alongside solo hits like You're Only Lobely, he also worked with Linda Rondstadt and James Taylor (on the single Her Town Too), and had a successful acting career, appearing regularly in the TV series Thirtysomething. He died on 17th September 2024, aged 78.

JD Souther onstage in Amsterdam, 1976. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty

Kenny Hyslop

The Scottish musician worked with Midge Ure in Slik at the beginning of his career and briefly replaced Brian McGee in Simple Minds in 1981, playing on their single Promised You A Miracel. He died on 15th September 2024 from prostate cancer, at the age of 73.

Simple Minds - Promised You A Miracle

Zoot Money

Bournemouth-born George Bruno Money was the mastermind behind the British R&B act The Big Roll Band, which quicky became a big favourite with the Mod fraternity. The band morphed into the psychedelic outfit Dantalian's Chariot, but the Big Roll Band continued to perform into the 21st Century. Money died on 8th September 2024, aged 82.

Zoot Money in March 1972. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Johnny Thunder

Florida-born Leroy Hamilton had a considerable hit in 1963 with the song Loop De Loop. He died on 6th September 2024, aged 93.

Herbie Flowers

Everyone knows that Flowers played bass on both Lou Reed's Walk On The Wild Side and Clive Dunn's Grandad (as well as writing the latter), but as an in-demand session musician, he also appeared on such classics as David Essex's Rock On, Bowie's Space Oddity and Rebel Rebel, Elton John's Tumbleweed Connection and Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of War Of The Worlds album, among many, many others. Flowers was also a member of the pop group Blue Mink and the instrumental prog outfit Sky. He died on 5th September 2024, aged 86.

Herbie Flowers in September 2006. Picture: Richard Ecclestone/Redferns/Getty

August 2024

Greg Kihn

The leader of The Greg Kihn Band, novelist and radio host died on 13th August from complications from Alzheimer's disease. His biggest US hits were The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em and Jeopardy.

The Breakup Song

July 2024

John Mayall

The Macclesfield-born guitarist and songwriter's Bluebreakers was an incredible breeding ground for talent in the 1960s, counting Eric Clapton, Peter Green and Mick Taylor as members. Named as the Godfather of British Blues, Mayall continued to perform until 2022; he died on 22nd July 2024, aged 90.

John Mayall performing with the Bluesbreakers in the mid 1960S. Picture: Graham Lowe /Redferns/Getty

Jerry Miller

One of the founding members of San Fransiscan acid rock band Moby Grape, guitarist Miller died on 20th July 2024, aged 81.

Joe Egan

Alongside the late Gerry Rafferty, Egan was one of the key members of Scottish folk rock band Stealers Wheel, co-writing the Top 10 hit Stuck In The Middle With You.

Joe Egan with Stealers Wheel in Amsterdam, 1973. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Alamy

Mick Underwood

The acclaimed drummer played in the bands The Outlaws (with Ritchie Blackmore), The Herd (with Peter Frampton), Episode Six (with Ian Gillan and Roger Glover) and other heavy rock projects. He died on 28th July 2024, aged 78.

Tom Fowler

One of Frank Zappa's Mothers Of Invention, the Salt Lake-born bassist died on 2nd July 2024, aged 73.

June 2024

Kinky Friedman

The Chicago-born musician, writer and sometime politician died on 27th June 2024 from Parkinson's disease aged 79.

James Chance

One of the key figures in the New York "No Wave" genre of the late 1970s and early 80s died on 18th June, aged 71.

James Chance - Contort Yourself

May 2024

Dennis Thompson

The drummer with the MC5 died on 9th May 2024 - he appeared on their 2022 album Heavy Lifting, and was the last surviving member of the influential Detroit rock band's classic line-up.

John Barbata

The New Jersey-born drummer performed with The Turtles, Jefferson Airplane (and its later incarnation, Jefferson Starship), Linda Rondstadt, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Byrds and many more over a 60 year career. He died on 8th May 2024, aged 79.

Steve Albini

Albini was a member of bands such as Big Black and Shellac, while enjoying a successful career as a producer/engineer, recording the likes of Nirvana, Pixies and PJ Harvey. He died of a heart attack on 7th May 2024, aged 61.

Steve Albini in his Chicago studio in July 2014. Picture: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Alamy Live News

Richard Tandy

After performing harpsichord on The Move's Blackberry Way, Tandy was enlisted in frontman Roy Wood's next project: the Electric Light Orchestra. He joined the band in 1971 for their second album and became ELO's full-time keyboardist, co-arranging strings with songwriter Jeff Lynne and Louis Clark for the group's biggest hits, including the Out Of The Blue and Discovery albums. He died on 1st May 2024 aged 76.

Richard Tandy in May 1979, while shooting videos for ELO's Discovery album. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images

April 2024

Duane Eddy

The iconic American guitarist - whose trademark sound appeared on the hits Peter Gunn, Because They're Young and Rebel Rouser, died on 30th April, aged 86.

Duane Eddy - Peter Gunn (1959)

Mike Pinder

A founding member of The Moody Blues, Pinder played keyboards with the British band and his expertise on the early "sampler" the Mellotron stood the group in good stead as they transformed from R&B to progressive rock in the late 1960s. Pinder left the Moodies after shortly after their reunion in 1978, forging a solo career in the 90s after a decade working in California for computer company Atari. He died on 24th April 2024, aged 82.

The Moody Blues in 1969 (clockwise from top left): Mike Pinder, John Lodge, Graeme Edge, Ray Thomas and Justin Hayward. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images

Larry Page

The former singer turned record producer died on 18th April 2024, aged 87. He managed The Kinks and The Troggs, producing the latter's hit Wild Thing in 1966.

The Troggs - Wild Thing

Clarence "Frogman" Henry

The American R&B singer died on 7th April, aged 87. He had hits with (I Don't Know Why) But I Do, You Always Hurt The One You Love and Ain't Got No Home, which was covered by The Band in 1973.

Ain't Got No Home

March 2024

Gerry Conway

The Norfolk-born drummer and percussionist worked with Cat Stevens, Jethro Tull and Fairport Covention. He died on 29th March 2024 from complications from motor neurone disease, aged 76.

Chris Cross

A founding member of Ultravox, co-writing their biggest hit Vienna, bassist Cross left the band in 1986 to follow a career as a psychotherapist, but was to rejoin for a short revival in 2009. He died on 25th March, aged 71.

Ultravox in August 1980: Warren Cann, Midge Ure, Chris Cross and Billy Currie. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Steve Harley

The Deptford-born singer-songwriter had a series of hits with Cockney Rebel, including Judy Teen, Mr Soft and the 1975 UK Number 1, Make Me Smile (Come Up And Seem Me). Harley (real name Stephen Nice) later had a solo careerm which saw him duet with Sarah Brightman on the title song for Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical The Phantom Of The Opera. He died from cancer on 17th March, aged 73.

Steve Harley in 1974. Picture: Alamy

T.M. Stevens

Bassist Thomas Michael Stevens aka Shaka Zulu, worked with Steve Vai, Joe Cocker, Tina Turner and Billy Joel and was a member of the Pretenders for their Get Close album in 1986. He died on 10th March 2024 aged 72.

T. M. Stevens in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Karl Wallinger, musician

The Welsh-born singer-songwriter was iniitally a member of Mike Scott's band The Waterboys, before working on his own material under the name World Party, with albums like Private Revolution and Goodbye Jumbo. His song She's The One was later coveted by Robbie Williams. Wallinger died on 10th March 2024, aged 66.

Karl Wallinger, at the time of the World Party album Goodbye Jumbo, 1990. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Jim Beard

The keyboardist for Steely Dan, died on 2nd March 2024 at the age of 63.

Eric Carmen

The Ohio-born musician rose to fame as vocalist with the power pop outfit The Raspberries in the early 1970s. When the group ended in 1975, Carmen went solo, having a huge hit with All By Myself in 1976 and Hungry Eyes in 1987, which appeared on the soundtrack to the film Dirty Dancing. He died in March 2024, aged 74.

Eric Carmen - All by Myself (Audio)

February 2024

Johnny Gentle

The former John Askew was a British rock 'n' roll star who employed the Silver Beetles aka The Beatles on his 1960 tour of Scotland. He died on 29th February, aged 87.

Johnny Gentle in 1960. Picture: Alamy

John Duff Lowe

Lowe was pianist with The Quarry Men, the school band that featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison and would evolve into The Beatles. He appeared on the tracks That'll Be The Day and In Spite Of All The Danger that were captured on a shellac demo disc and is officially the first Beatles record, which Lowe held onto and later sold to McCartney. He died on 22nd February 2024, aged 81.

In Spite Of All The Danger (Anthology 1 Version)

Bobby Tench

A former member of The Jeff Beck Group, Hummingbird and the Streetwalkers, Tench died on 19th February, aged 79.

Ian Amey

Better known to the world as Tich, guitarist in the 60s band Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich, died on 14th February 2024, aged 79. Amey appeared on hits like Hold Tight and Bend It!

Ian Amey (second left) in Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick And Tich in May 1966. Picture: Alamy

Jimmy Van Eaton

The American drummer played with Jerry Lee Lewis on his early Sun Records sessions, including s Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On. He died on 9th February, aged 86.

(1957) Sun 267-B ''Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On'' Jerry Lee Lewis & His Pumping Piano

Damo Suzuki, musician

The Japanese vocalist with the legendary German rock group Can died on 9th February 2024, aged 74.

Damo Suzuki in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Mojo Nixon

The charismatic psychobilly musician was best known for his 1987 single Elvis Is Everywhere, which he followed up with Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant With My Two-Headed Love Child and Don Henley Must Die. He died on 7th February 2024, aged 66.

Mojo Nixon - Elvis is Everywhere

Melanie, musician

Melanie Safka, best known for her 1971 hit Brand New Key, died on 3rd February 2024, aged 76.

Melanie-Brand New Key -((Composer Melanie Safka))

Wayne Kramer

The founder of the Detroit-based psychedelic rockers The MC5 died on 2nd February aged 75.

January 2024

Brian Griffin, photographer

The Birmingham-born photographer died on 29th January 2024, aged 75. Griffin was best known for shooting the covers for Porcupine by Echo & The Bunnymen and Depeche Mode's A Broken Frame. He also shot memorable images of Siouxsie Sioux, Kate Bush and The Specials.

Brian Griffin's astounding photo for the cover of A Broken Frame by Depeche Mode, 1982. Picture: Alamy

Barry Jenkins

The Leicester-born drummer, who played with The Nashville Teens and replaced John Steel in The Animals in 1966, died on 27th January, aged 69.

The Nashville Teens in 1963: John Hawken, John Allen, Ray Phillips, Arthur Sharp, Pete Shannon and Barry Jenkins. Picture: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty

Tony Clarkin

The Birmingham-born guitarist from the Brit rock band Magnum died on 7th January, aged 77 - five days before the release of the band's album Here Comes The Rain. His bandmate Bob Catley announced that the band wouldn't carry on without Clarkin.

Tony Clarkin of Magnum performing live in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Del Palmer, musician

The London-born songwriter played bass in Kate Bush's band and became one of her long-term collaborators, engineering albums such as Hounds Of Love and The Sensual World. Between the 1970s and 90s, Palmer was in a relationship with Bush and he appears on the cover of her album The Dreaming. He died on 5th January 2024, aged 71.

Del Palmer and Kate Bush promoting the album Hounds Of Love at the London Planetarium, September 1985. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

James Kottak

The American drummer was best-known for his work with the bands the Scorpions and Kingdome Come. He died on 9th January, aged 61.