By Jenny Mensah

The first look teaser of Hulu's Pam and Tommy comedy series has been unveiled. Watch it here and find out when it's released.

The first official trailer for Pam & Tommy has been released.

Hulu's eight-part limited series - which sees Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles - tells the story of the couple's infamous sex tape that was stolen and released to the public.

The former Playboy model and Mötley Crüe drummer famously wed after knowing each other for just 96 hours and the theft of their honeymoon VHS recording went down as one of the most talked about moments in popular culture.

Photos of the series - which also stars Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman - were previously released, but thanks to the brand new teaser, we have more of an idea of what to expect from the show.

Watch Hulu's trailer and find out everything we know about Pam & Tommy so far.

Pam & Tommy comes to Hulu in February. Picture: YouTube/Hulu

When is Pam & Tommy released?

Pam & Tommy will air on Disney's Hulu in the US from 2nd February 2022.

How can I watch Pam & Tommy it in the UK?

There's no word on how to watch the series yet in the UK, but watch this space.

Who stars in Pam & Tommy?

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as the Baywatch star and the Mötley Crüe rocker. An almost unrecognisable Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the couple's infamous sex tape. Also in the cast are Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Fred Hechinger, Paul Ben-Victor, Paul Sinacore, Mozhan Marnò and more.

