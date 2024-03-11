Oscars 2024: Watch Ryan Gosling perform I'm Just Ken with Slash and more

Ryan Gosling performs I'm Just Ken at the Oscars 2024. Picture: Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Barbie star was joined by the likes of Mark Ronson and the Guns N'Roses rocker for an unforgettable performance of his hero song.

The 96th Academy Awards took place on Sunday (10th March) and it was a memorable one, thanks to Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken from the Barbie movie.

The actor, who plays the supporting role in last year's box office smash, wore a bright pink bejewelled suit for the performance, which saw him belting out the rock ballad joined by co-writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - plus Wolfgang Van Halen and none other than legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist, Slash.

Watch the memorable moment below:

Gosling’s performance also featured elaborate choreography, as well as cameos from Barbie co-Kens Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and New Dr Who Ncuti Gatwa, who all feature in the film.

Perhaps rather fittingly, Billie Eilish took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? - which also comes from the Barbie soundtrack.

Ronson previously revealed how the GNR rocker came to be on the track. Speaking to Variety about the collaboration, Ronson, who dubbed Slash his "all-time hero" revealed: “I sent him the song and he was like, ‘This is a good song' I didn't know Slash that well before this and he was like, 'Cool, I’ll play on it.’ And he was so cool and he killed it and he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”

Meanwhile, on the night Oppenheimer took home the biggest prize for Best Picture as did Cillian Murphy for Best Actor.

Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things, while Robert Downey Jr and Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home the gongs for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their roles in Oppenheimer and The Holdovers respectively.

See the full list of winners below.

Oscars 2024: the full list of winners

