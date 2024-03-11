Oscars 2024: Watch Ryan Gosling perform I'm Just Ken with Slash and more
11 March 2024, 09:54 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 13:28
The Barbie star was joined by the likes of Mark Ronson and the Guns N'Roses rocker for an unforgettable performance of his hero song.
The 96th Academy Awards took place on Sunday (10th March) and it was a memorable one, thanks to Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken from the Barbie movie.
The actor, who plays the supporting role in last year's box office smash, wore a bright pink bejewelled suit for the performance, which saw him belting out the rock ballad joined by co-writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - plus Wolfgang Van Halen and none other than legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist, Slash.
Watch the memorable moment below:
Gosling’s performance also featured elaborate choreography, as well as cameos from Barbie co-Kens Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and New Dr Who Ncuti Gatwa, who all feature in the film.
Perhaps rather fittingly, Billie Eilish took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? - which also comes from the Barbie soundtrack.
Ronson previously revealed how the GNR rocker came to be on the track. Speaking to Variety about the collaboration, Ronson, who dubbed Slash his "all-time hero" revealed: “I sent him the song and he was like, ‘This is a good song' I didn't know Slash that well before this and he was like, 'Cool, I’ll play on it.’ And he was so cool and he killed it and he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”
Meanwhile, on the night Oppenheimer took home the biggest prize for Best Picture as did Cillian Murphy for Best Actor.
Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things, while Robert Downey Jr and Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home the gongs for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their roles in Oppenheimer and The Holdovers respectively.
See the full list of winners below.
Oscars 2024: the full list of winners
Best picture - Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
Best actress - Emma Stone - Poor Things
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Best actor - Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Supporting actor - Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Supporting actress - Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Director - Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Justine Triet - Anatomy Of A Fall
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Martin Scorsese - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone Of Interest
Animated film - The Boy And The Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary feature - 20 Days In Mariupol
Four Daughters
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
To Kill A Tiger
International feature film - The Zone Of Interest - UK
Society Of The Snow - Spain
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Costume design - Poor Things
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Make-up and hairstyling - Poor Things
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society Of The Snow
Original Score - Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Poor Things
Original Song - What Was I Made For? - Barbie
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers Of The Flower Moon
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Production design - Poor Things
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Film editing - Oppenheimer
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Poor Things
Adapted screenplay - American Fiction
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Zone Of Interest
Original screenplay - Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Past Lives
May December
Maestro
Animated short film - War is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko
Letter To A Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Pachyderme
Our Uniform
Live action short film - The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
The After
Invincible
Knight Of Fortune
Red, White And Blue
Cinematography - Oppenheimer
El Conde
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Documentary short film - The Last Repair Shop
The ABCs Of Book Banning
The Barber Of Little Rock
Island In Between
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Sound - The Zone Of Interest
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Visual effects - Godzilla Minus One
The Creator
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
