Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash teases bluesy solo album

Guns N' Roses rocker Slash at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Guns N'Roses guitarist has teased an announcement on 8th March and has encouraged his fans to "sign up" to be the first to get the news.

Slash has teased the details of his new solo album,

Taking to his Instagram, the Guns N' Roses guitarist has shared a video which sees him doing what he does best in the studio.

The Welcome To The Jungle rocker explains in a voiceover: "I’m a rock guitar player that’s firmly rooted in blues.

“Blues guitar is really something that I got turned on to when I was a kid. If you were to listen to anything that I do, you can see how big the blues influence is, and I’d always thought that I’d want to record a record at some point. And we got together and did it.”

The news of the album is due to drop on 8th March 2024, with fans told to "stay tuned" and sign up for alerts for the first chance to hear the news.

The Welcome To The Jungle axeman previously revealed that Demi Lovato will be among the stars to appear on his record after he joined the singer on a rock version of her Sorry Not Sorry hit last year and worked on her Revamped album, which saw her give her biggest tracks a rock face-lift.

Slash revealed that their friendship began due to their shared struggles of addiction and that they've been friends ever since.

“She and I know each other because we're both… we've been through that,” he revealed. “We were introduced a long time ago and we had that relate to — we were both struggling addicts and all that. … I'd been sober for a little while and she was still struggling a little bit, having just gone through a relapse.

"And then I talked to her just post-that, and she was sort of trying to get it back together and whatnot. That's how we initially started sort of talking, and she's just really cool and she's a really intelligent and talented girl. And so, we’ve just been friends ever since then.”

Slash has previously released albums with his various side projects, which include Slash's Snakepit, Velvet Revolver, and his project with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, but his forthcoming release will be his second truly solo record.

His self-titled, which was released in 2010, saw the rocker work with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Cornell, Alice Cooper, Iggy Pop, the late Motorhead icon 'Lemmy', Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl, Adam Levine, The Cult’s Ian Astbury and his Guns N' Roses bandmate Duff McKagan.