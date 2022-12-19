Barbie film trailer and release date revealed

The film, which stars the likes of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set for release next year. Watch its first trailer and find out what we know so far.

The first glimpse of the Barbie movie has been shared as well as its release date.

The long-awaited film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has attracted plenty of speculation - with many wondering what a wry take on the world's most famous doll would look like.

Well now, we need wonder no more as a brand new teaser trailer has been at least which confirms the Greta Gerwig-flick is set to be as weird and wonderful as we thought.

Find out everything we know about Barbie the movie so far, including who stars in the cast and when it is released in cinemas.

When is the Barbie film released?

Barbie is released on 21st July 2023.

Is the Barbie movie rated R?

Barbie is set to be rated PG-13. We imagine it will be a tongue-in-cheek and irreverent film directed more adults and big kids than little ones.

What is the new Barbie movie about?

The Barbie film synopsis explains that Barbie lives in Barbieland, but is expelled for being less-than-perfect. So, she sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Who is playing Barbie 2023?

Margot Robbie stars in Barbie and Ryan Gosling stars alongside her as Ken.

Who else is in the Barbie cast?

Joining Margot Robbie in the film is the likes of Ryan Gosling as Ken and Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Connor Swindells, Nciola Coughlan, Simu Liu, Micharel Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Reha Perlman, Rita Arya, Alexandra Shipp, Emerald Fennell, America Ferrera, Jamie Demetriou, Issa Rae and more.

