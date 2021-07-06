Who is Millie Court? Meet the Love Island 2021 bombshell

Millie Court is a bombshell on Love Island 2021. Picture: Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

By Jenny Mensah

Millie Court is set to enter the Love Island villa tonight. Find out more about her, including her age, job, where she's from and her Instagram handle.

Love Island 2021 is finally heating up this year and it's about to get hotter as two blonde bombshells, Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court are set to strut into the villa tonight (6 July).

Both girls look like they could turn some heads, but let's take a look at Millie and find out more about her.

So who is Millie Court? Find out what we know so far about the contestant including her age, job, where she's from, her Instagram and who she likes In the villa so far.

READ MORE: Who is Lucinda Strafford? Meet the Love Island 2021 hopeful who used to date footballer Aaron Connolly

Who is Millie Court and what's her age?

Millie Court is a 24-year-old Fashion Buyer's Administrator from Essex.

What is Millie Court's Instagram?

You can follow Millie on Instagram at @milliegracecourt. She currently has about 6,514 followers, but we're sure that will sky rocket after tonight's show.

How does she describe herself?

Millie, who studied fashion at university, says she's competitive, adventurous and always up for a challenge.

Asked what made her sign up to Love Island, she said: I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person. I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it."

She added: "I definitely am competitive. I’m the worst competitive person as well because I’m a sulker if I don’t win. I get the hump if I'm losing."

Her party trick is her extra long tongue and asked where she sees herself in 5 years from now, she said: "Hopefully engaged. Hopefully I will have a dog. And just doing something that I love, like fashion related."

Who does Millie like in the villa?

Millie's celeb crush is Anthony Joshua, but since he's not in the villa, she's got her eye on Liam, Brad and maybe Toby.

She revealed: "Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is. Toby has a cute personality and I think he’ll make me laugh. Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan!"

What is Millie looking for in a partner?

Asked what she's looking for in a romantic partner, the Essex girl said: "Looks wise, it’s the classic tall, dark and handsome. But people who I’ve been with in the past haven’t been that. I say this but genuinely deep down it’s whether I’ve got a connection with them or not."

She added: "I’m looking for someone that I can fully vibe with and we have the same energy. I really want someone who can make me laugh and is funny. Someone who matches me and not just because they’re good looking. Most boys who are really good looking are boring!"

She also says she's been single for over a year and is "ready to find 'the one'".

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox