Who is Lucinda Strafford? Meet the Love Island 2021 hopeful

6 July 2021, 12:50 | Updated: 6 July 2021, 14:42

By Jenny Mensah

Lucinda is one of the next bombshells to enter the Love Island villa. Find out about the young contestant, who's ex is a Premiership footballer.

Love Island 2021 is finally heating up this year and it's about to get hotter as two blonde bombshells, Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court are set to strut into the villa tonight.

Both girls look like they could turn some heads, but Lucinda in particular has been getting the headlines due to her famous footballer (and allegedly cheating) ex.

So who is Lucinda Strafford and which footballer did she date? Find out the new Love Island contestant's age, where she's from, what she does and more below.

Lucinda Strafford is the next bombshell on Love Island 2021
Lucinda Strafford is the next bombshell on Love Island 2021.

Who is Lucinda Strafford and what's her age?

Lucinda Strafford is a 21-year-old Online Fashion Boutique Owner from Brighton.

What is Lucinda Stafford's Instagram?

You can find Lucinda on Instagram at @lucindastrafford where she also promotes her brand The Lux Range @theluxerange.

How does she describe herself?

Lucinda says she's a "relationship girl" adding: "The timing is right and I want to have some fun."

When it comes to how she feels about snogging on camera, she said: "I’m fine about it. It’s only just laughs. I do think to myself, my whole family are at home watching, but then again it’s literally just a laugh. I’m 21, I’m just having fun."

Aaron Connolly plays for Brighton & Hove Albion
Lucinda used to date Aaron Connolly, who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Which footballer did she date?

Lucinda dated Brighton & Hove Albion winger Aaron Connolly. According to The Sun, the pair have been getting closer in recent weeks and he's not pleased about her going on the show.

A source said: "He was seeing other people and she was jealous, but over the past few months they’ve been seeing each other, going for dinner and reconciling and now he’s found out about Love Island he’s very upset.‘In the last few weeks they’ve been in each other’s pockets, but the TV show will change all that."

Who does Lucinda like in the villa?

Jake's head might turn for Lucinda in the villa but it's apparently it's Brad and Liam, she has her eye on.

She revealed: "I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys.

"I feel like Brad probably doesn’t like people as much as he’s letting on."

Asked of what she thinks of the girls, she replied: "Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny. I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly. I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her. So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other.

"There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet. But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not."

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

