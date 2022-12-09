Martin Compston cringes over drunk texting Courteeners frontman Liam Fray

Martin Compston revealed he reached out to Courteeners' Liam Fray. Picture: 1. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 2. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

The Line of Duty star revealed on the Restless Natives podcast how asked the Courteeners frontman to play a gig ahead of the band's upcoming Manchester show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Martin Compston drunk texted Liam Fray.

The Line of Duty star revealed how he asked for the Courteeners frontman's number in order to ask if he'd consider the band playing for their festival.

Speaking on The Restless Natives podcast, which he co-hosts with Gordon Smart, he recalled: "The Courteeners would be brilliant for our festival and then it felt like a good idea at the time so I text you and said 'Have you got Liam Fray’s number?'

"A man I've never met, never crossed paths with in my life and I sent him a long rambling text about how I think the Battery Park [near his house in Greenock, Scotland] would be a great warm up for Manchester."

READ MORE: Martin Compston praises Gerry Cinnamon

The Rig star added: "He's yet to reply or acknowledge the text. Ironically, my favourite Courtneeners song is What Took You So Long?

"He has not f***ing sent anything back. You better message him and say you egged me on here."

When Gordon offered to read the last line of the message he sent the Not Nineteen Forever rocker, Compston begged: "No don't mate, you’ll give me the fear," adding: "I remember the last thing I sent was a picture of the Battery Park because I thought that would seal the deal"

Spilling the beans Gordon said: "I'll save your blushes in the first 200 words but here's how Martin Compston paid off the big approach to one of the biggest indie stars of the last 15 years. He said, ‘I'm steaming mate, would never have the balls to ask this sober so feel free to tell me to f**k off or ignore and hopefully I forget’".

There's no word on whether Liam Fray has replied yet, but we'll no doubt hear an update soon.

Listen to the episode here:

Listen to the most recent episode of The Restless Natives podcast. Picture: Global Player

Restless Natives: The Podcast is is an exploration of their friendship, family and the mad lives they lead between London, Scotland and Las Vegas.

Gordon and Martin have been best pals for 15 years, travelling the world together and making mischief wherever they go. From the fields of music festivals to the desert in Utah via a failed attempt to find George Michael’s after party during the London Olympics - their scrapes are often sublime, but always ridiculous.