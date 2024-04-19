Watch the official trailer for The Beach Boys documentary on Disney+

The Beach Boys documentary poster. Picture: Disney+

By Jenny Mensah

The all-new documentary film based on the legendary band is set to come to Disney+. Find out when it's released and what its official trailer here.

A new documentary based on The Beach Boys is coming to Disney+.

The film, which is released on 24th May 2024, is a celebration of the band who revolutionised pop music and are known for their iconic harmonised sound.

The project will cover tell the story from the band from's humble family beginnings up to becoming a household name and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, plus other names in music, including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was.

Viewers will also hear from the group’s Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, with a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and audio from Ricky Fataar.

Watch the official trailer for The Beach Boys below:

Watch the official trailer for The Beach Boys

“I’m super happy with the way the documentary turned out, they did an amazing job," says Brian Wilson. "It really brought me back to those days with the boys, the fun and the music. And of course those incredible harmonies.”

A press release reads: "A Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures Production, The Beach Boys is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and written by Mark Monroe. The film is produced by Frank Marshall, Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Aly Parker, with Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Thom Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy serving as executive producers."

Alongside the film comes an official soundtrack; The Beach Boys: Music From The Documentary will be available to stream and download on the same day as the film's release via Capitol/UMe.

The group’s iconic 1964 album Shut Down, Vol. 2 is also now available on limited edition blue and white marble vinyl. Stream or purchase their albums here.

The Good Vibrations group's only official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, was released on 2nd April via Genesis Publications. Visit www.TheBeachBoysBook.com for more information and to order a coffee.