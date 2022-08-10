Restless Natives podcast: Episodes, how to listen and more

Martin Compston and Gordon Smart. Picture: Press

Restless Natives is a new podcast featuring Line Of Duty actor Martin Compston and broadcaster Gordon Smart, that's available to listen to now on Global Player.

How do I listen to the Restless Natives podcast?

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

What is the Restless Natives podcast about?

Actor Martin Compston and broadcaster Gordon Smart have launched a brand new podcast on Global Player.

Restless Natives: The Podcast is is an exploration of their friendship, family and the mad lives they lead between London, Scotland and Las Vegas.

Gordon and Martin have been best pals for 15 years, travelling the world together and making mischief wherever they go. From the fields of music festivals to the desert in Utah via a failed attempt to find George Michael’s after party during the London Olympics - their scrapes are often sublime, but always ridiculous.

Restless Natives is a cult Scottish film from 1985 featuring two scallywags – The Clown and The Wolfman. Two resourceful rascals who take on the ambitious task of holding-up tourist buses in the Highlands… They were Robin Hood, only Scottish and on the back of a motorbike.

Smart and Compston are sampling that spirit and distilling it into a podcast. They are setting themselves lofty ambitions before setting off in pursuit of tasks and goals they have absolutely no right achieving. A bit like their careers in TV, movies, newspapers and radio…

Restless Natives Podcast. Picture: Global

Join them as they recount some of their ridiculous scrapes and adventures from the past while they plan even more ambitious, unreachable schemes for the future.

Some of them will be achieved and others will crash and burn spectacularly. They’ve got lots to talk about, lots to share with you and nothing but time. As the film once said: “Is this the end of the story or a beginning of a legend?”

Join the boys as they call upon their black book of contacts and wise advisors as they seek help with their latest ambitious quest...(which will hopefully be more successful than Martin’s gnome-selling venture).

For years they have been riding a number of horses with only two arses. Are they about to fall off?

Is DS Arnott more of a cowboy than a cop? Or is this going to be the perfect rodeo?

"It's kind of something that's been bubbling away for a few years," says Martin. "It's gonna be more than a podcast. It could maybe be a documentary, a festival, a whisky at some point. There's a lot going into it, just a lot of nonsense, really."

"We'll fall flat on our faces, regularly," adds Gordon. "There'll be a recurrent theme with some of the missions, but they're completely unachievable."