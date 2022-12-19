Martin Compston says Mayflies is the most "emotionally challenging" job he's ever done
19 December 2022, 17:10
The series, starring Martin Compston and Tony Curran, is set to land on BBC this month. Find out what you can expect from it here.
Martin Compston has dubbed his upcoming drama, Mayflies, the "most emotionally challenging job" of his career so far.
The 38-year-old Scottish actor stars as Jimmy in the new adaptation of the Andrew O'Hagan novel and he's revealed in a new interview how he was affected by the role.
"It’s a drama based around relationships and friendships," he told RadioTimes.com. "The main characters are two old friends who have been best pals for decades and one of them gets life-changing news. He plans to act on that news and enlists the help of his best friend."
"It’s set across two timelines and is by far the most emotionally challenging job I’ve ever done."
Find out everything we know about Mayflies so far, including who stars alongside Martin Compston and when the two-part series is released.
When is Mayflies released?
Mayflies will premiere on Tuesday 27th December on BBC Scotland. The first episode will then air in the UK on Wednesday 28th December from 9pm on BBC One, before the second episode comes on the 29th December. All episodes will then be available on iPlayer.
Where can I watch Mayflies?
Mayflies will be available to watch on BBC Scotland, BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Is there a Mayflies trailer?
Watch the latest trailer for Mayflies below:
Who stars in Mayflies alongside Martin Compston?
Mayflies sees the following stars in the cast:
- Martin Compston as Jimmy
- Tony Curran as Tully
- Ashley Jensen as Anna
- Rian Gordon as Young Jimmy
- Tom Glynn-Carney as Young Tully
- Tracy Ifeachor as Iona
- Paul Gorman as Youg Hogg
- Mitchell Robertson as Young Tibbs
- Elaine C Smith as Barbara
- Shauna Macdonald as Fiona
- Cal MacAninch as Tibbs
- Colin McCredie as Scott
- Matt Littleson as Young Limbo
What is Mayflies about?
Mayflies follows Jimmy (Compston) and Tully (Curran) as they ignite a friendship over their love of arts, but their longstanding relationship will be put to the test after the pair receive some devastating news.
Screenwriter Andrea Gibb said: "Adapting Andrew O’Hagan’s magnificent novel has been one of the highlights of my career. Andrew tells his story of enduring male friendship with love, truth, tenderness, and searing humanity. There’s not an ounce of sentimentality. It’s very funny and deeply moving. The characters of Tully and Jimmy are instantly recognisable and totally unforgettable. Both are so alive and vibrant that they leap off the page. It’s been a joy and a privilege living with them.”
Mayflies premieres on BBC Scotland on Tuesday 27th December and starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 28th December from 9pm.
