Martin Compston says Mayflies is the most "emotionally challenging" job he's ever done

Martin Compston stars in new BBC drama Mayflies. Picture: YouTube/BBC

By Jenny Mensah

The series, starring Martin Compston and Tony Curran, is set to land on BBC this month. Find out what you can expect from it here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Martin Compston has dubbed his upcoming drama, Mayflies, the "most emotionally challenging job" of his career so far.

The 38-year-old Scottish actor stars as Jimmy in the new adaptation of the Andrew O'Hagan novel and he's revealed in a new interview how he was affected by the role.

"It’s a drama based around relationships and friendships," he told RadioTimes.com. "The main characters are two old friends who have been best pals for decades and one of them gets life-changing news. He plans to act on that news and enlists the help of his best friend."

"It’s set across two timelines and is by far the most emotionally challenging job I’ve ever done."

Find out everything we know about Mayflies so far, including who stars alongside Martin Compston and when the two-part series is released.

READ MORE: Martin Compston reveals secret nickname with Line of Duty pals Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar

Martin Compston is among the stars in upcoming series Mayflies. Picture: YouTube/BBC

When is Mayflies released?

Mayflies will premiere on Tuesday 27th December on BBC Scotland. The first episode will then air in the UK on Wednesday 28th December from 9pm on BBC One, before the second episode comes on the 29th December. All episodes will then be available on iPlayer.

Where can I watch Mayflies?

Mayflies will be available to watch on BBC Scotland, BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Is there a Mayflies trailer?

Watch the latest trailer for Mayflies below:

READ MORE: Martin Compston cringes over drunk texting Courteeners frontman Liam Fray

Who stars in Mayflies alongside Martin Compston?

Mayflies sees the following stars in the cast:

Martin Compston as Jimmy

as Jimmy Tony Curran as Tully

as Tully Ashley Jensen as Anna

Rian Gordon as Young Jimmy

Tom Glynn-Carney as Young Tully

Tracy Ifeachor as Iona

Paul Gorman as Youg Hogg

Mitchell Robertson as Young Tibbs

Elaine C Smith as Barbara

Shauna Macdonald as Fiona

Cal MacAninch as Tibbs

Colin McCredie as Scott

Matt Littleson as Young Limbo

What is Mayflies about?

Mayflies follows Jimmy (Compston) and Tully (Curran) as they ignite a friendship over their love of arts, but their longstanding relationship will be put to the test after the pair receive some devastating news.

Screenwriter Andrea Gibb said: "Adapting Andrew O’Hagan’s magnificent novel has been one of the highlights of my career. Andrew tells his story of enduring male friendship with love, truth, tenderness, and searing humanity. There’s not an ounce of sentimentality. It’s very funny and deeply moving. The characters of Tully and Jimmy are instantly recognisable and totally unforgettable. Both are so alive and vibrant that they leap off the page. It’s been a joy and a privilege living with them.”

Mayflies premieres on BBC Scotland on Tuesday 27th December and starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 28th December from 9pm.

READ MORE - Line of Duty's Martin Compston: There's "definitely scope" for a seventh season