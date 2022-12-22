Line of Duty to return for three-part special?

Line of Duty is set to return next year. Picture: Press/BBC/Line Of Duty

According to insiders, the show could be back for a a three-episode series as early as Christmas next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Line of Duty could be set to return for a seventh series.

The BBC police thriller could be back as early as next Christmas, with Martin Compston, 38, Vicky McClure, 39, and Adrian Dunbar, 64, all said to be on board to return for a new three-part special.

According to The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column, a TV insider said: "There was a very strong feeling, particularly among fans, that there was unfinished business with Line of Duty."

READ MORE: Martin Compston reveals secret nickname with Line of Duty pals Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar

Series six of the hit show - which is written and created by Jed Mercurio - saw the elusive criminal mastermind H finally unmasked as bumbling Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle), but many fans believed there could still be a "darker puppet-master" at work.

The source added: "Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion - now Jed can deliver that.

"The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis.

"There’s also a theory another, darker puppet-master is at work.

"The fact that they’re looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show."

READ MORE: Martin Compston says Mayflies is the most "emotionally challenging" job he's ever done

Just this week, McClure - who portrays DI Kate Fleming - admitted she was "sure" the show would return at some point, saying: "I speak to the lads all the time, we'd all love to, we're all game - Martin's in nine shows!

"It's busy, I'm sure we'll get there."

Last month, Adrian Dunbar - who portrays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the hit police drama - admitted the Line of Duty cast have been "keeping their fingers crossed" for a seventh series.

Asked if they might "do another one", he replied: "Yes, there is every possibility. We're all keeping our fingers crossed that we'll hear something at some point.

We all want to get back together again. We'd love to go back to Belfast again."

Back in August, he also teased that a new Line of Duty series might focus on "something from past episodes".

"My thinking is that, no, it's not the last you might see of us," said the Irish actor. "I know that there are people who are talking and some plans, but I don't know exactly what would happen. I don't know what shape it might take.

"There was talk of a film, there was talk about maybe two 90 minutes, there was talk about three one hours, I don't know."

The BBC are yet to comment.

READ MORE: Adrian Dunbar thinks there could be a Line of Duty series 7