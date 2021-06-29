Who is Chloe Burrows? Meet Love Island 2021's first bombshell

By Jenny Mensah

Love Island 2021 kicked off this week and they've already introduced their first bombshell. Find out what we know about Chloe Burrows, including her age, job and Instagram.

Love Island 2021 was finally unleashed on our screens this Monday (28 June) and it's already stirred up a healthy dose of drama.

The contestants of the reality dating show, which is hosted by Laura Whitmore, have barely even coupled up, but a bombshell is already about to infiltrate the villa.

We thought it would be a text but it was actually a voice note, courtesy of new islander Chloe Burrows, which stirred things up.

Her opening VT set tongues wagging and it looks like she's going to cause even more trouble by having to choose one of the guys and leave one girl single.

But who is Chloe Burrows? Find out the new Love Island contestant's age, job, where she's from and how to follow her on Instagram.

READ MORE: Meet Hugo Hammond - The Love Island 2021 contestant who wants to be "a great example"

Love Island's Chloe Burrows is the first bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: ITV2

READ MORE: Who is Shannon Singh? Meet the Love Island 2021 contestant

Who is Chloe Burrows and what's her age?

Chloe is a 25-year-old from Bicester.

What does Chloe Burrows do?

Chloe Burrows is a Financial Services Marketing Executive and works in The City.

From the age of eight to 14, she also played football for Oxford City.

READ MORE: Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle 2021

What is Chloe Burrows Instagram?

You can check out Chloe's Instagram at @chloe__burrows:

How does Chloe Burrows describe herself?

Chloe says she's "tone deaf" but loves karaoke and her friends would describe her as the "funny one".

She said: "I always try and make everyone laugh. Outgoing, I’m quite bubbly and always doing something."

What is Chloe Burrows looking for on Love Island?

Chloe said she'd like to meet "The One," explaining: "I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you.

"And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more."

All my friends are buying houses and having babies,” she said. "I’m literally going from friendship group to friendship group every weekend with different plans because they are like, ‘Okay well I’ve got to see my boyfriend’.”

She added: "We have been locked down for a year as well, just to play in a villa with people my age for however long will just be fun!"

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 9pm.

READ MORE: Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle 2021